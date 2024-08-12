Catizen Gears Up To Release Star Wing Air Combat Game As Part Of Its Upcoming Mini Game Center

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Catizen announced plans to introduce a top-tier aerial combat game, Star Wing, as part of its forthcoming Catizen Mini Game Center.

Social messaging application Telegram’s mini-game Catizen announced plans to introduce a top-tier aerial combat game, Star Wing, as part of its forthcoming Catizen Mini Game Center. This new feature represents a blend of gameplay and monetization strategies, marking the next phase in the application’s development.

The new game will feature customizable aircraft and intense space battles, promising an adrenaline-filled experience. As one of the first titles to be included in the Catizen Mini Game Center, it is aimed at highlighting the platform’s focus on quality and innovation.

Catizen represents a play-to-earn game that integrates AI, GameFi, and Metaverse elements. In the game, players operate a virtual city populated by cat citizens, earning CATI tokens via activities like building infrastructure, completing daily tasks, as well as participating in activities. The game also incorporates non-fungible token (NFT) functionality, with each cat citizen represented as an NFT that can be traded or sold. Players have the option to convert in-game assets into CATI tokens during airdrops on The Open Network (TON).

Telegram-based games have become popular since the introduction of Notcoin and other similar projects on the TON blockchain. These “tap-to-earn” games are easy to engage with and provide users with opportunities to receive airdropped tokens.

Like other games with the same mechanics, Catizen allows players to gain rewards by tapping buttons on a screen. The main gameplay encourages players to spin a roulette wheel to determine the type of reward received. Players can win a “Meow Box,” “Super Box,” or points, all of which add to their in-game holdings. Once players accumulate enough points to equal one United States Dollar, these can potentially be redeemed for the cryptocurrency MNT through the ByBit cryptocurrency exchange.

Catizen proudly presents Star Wing: a top-tier aerial combat game, soon to be part of the upcoming Catizen Mini Game Center! 🚀🌌



With 3 million daily users worldwide, Star Wing offers customizable aircraft and intense space battles, delivering an adrenaline-pumping experience.… pic.twitter.com/ZSuzV0rz0r — Catizen (@CatizenAI) August 12, 2024

Catizen Initiates Third Phase Of Its Development

Recently, Catizen unveiled its entry into the third stage of growth, which includes launching a mini-game center, conducting a token airdrop, as well as transitioning to a decentralized Catizen Ecosystem. Additionally, as part of this phase, Catizen intends to expand community benefits by initiating new incentives for CATI holders.

This will involve open-task rewards, enabling CATI holders to secure tokens from other projects by fulfilling specific tasks. Furthermore, as mini-games gain recognition within the community, they will be incorporated into the Catizen Launchpool.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson