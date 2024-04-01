Casey Rodarmor Releases ‘ord 0.17.0’, Marks Runes Protocol Completion

Founder of Bitcoin ordinals, Casey Rodarmor, announced the release of “ord 0.17.0.”– a release encompassing the final implementation of Runes, alongside including a hard-coded genesis rune named UNCOMMON•GOODS.

As per the documentation, it’s indicated that the index is initialized with the genesis rune, UNCOMMON•GOODS, and has an open mint, commencing at the halving block and ending at the subsequent halving block. There is zero divisibility, with each mint receiving one unit.

Etchings employing a commit/reveal scheme requiring at least six blocks between commit and reveal have been enhanced to allow pausing via ‘CTRL-C’ command and later resuming with ‘ord wallet resume.’ Furthermore, ‘ord wallet inscribe’ has been updated to perform individual inscriptions exclusively. The new ‘ord wallet batch’ command is now utilized for multiple inscriptions and rune etchings.

The application programming interface (API) provides the effective content type of an inscription, which may vary from the inscription’s content type if it involves a delegate with a different content type.

Rune mints support start and end heights, specified as absolute block heights or relative block offsets. Additionally, rune mints may be supply-capped and ‘ord decode’ has been enhanced to return the runestone or cenotaph in a transaction, if present.

ord has been downgraded from beta to alpha, because of all of this runes nonsensehttps://t.co/OpfHwhVXSD — Casey (@rodarmor) March 31, 2024

The wallet has been updated to generate multiple receive addresses simultaneously. Reserved rune IDs are now determined based on the block height and index of the etching transaction. This adjustment enhances their stability and ensures compatibility with lightweight clients. Rune types such as runestones, rune names, and rune IDs can now be accessed within the ordinals crate.

Runes Protocol: a “Serious” Token For Memecoin Creation

The Runes protocol introduces a new category of fungible tokens on the Bitcoin network, to resolve the shortcomings existing in current token frameworks on Bitcoin, particularly those associated with ordinals.

According to Casey Rodarmor, Runes were designed primarily for memecoin creation. However, the protocol is characterized by its simplicity, efficiency, and security, positioning it as a credible contender against Taproot Assets and RGB. Moreover, Runes is self-contained and operates independently of ordinals or inscriptions, contributing to its simplicity.

“I’m highly skeptical of “serious” tokens, but runes are without a doubt a “serious” token protocol,” commented Casey Rodarmor in a post on social media platform X.

