California Proposes AI Legislation to Promote Responsible Use in State Agencies

Steve Padilla introduced the Senate Bill 892 and 893 for regulatory framework and ethical guidelines for AI development in California.

California state senators unveiled a legislative initiative aimed at developing a public artificial intelligence (AI) resource and the creation of a safe and ethical framework for AI service providers contracting with the state.

Senator Steve Padilla took the lead in introducing two important bills, Senate Bill 892 and Senate Bill 893, designed to introduce a regulatory framework and ethical guidelines for AI development within the state.

“AI holds both enormous promise and challenges for our economy and society,” said Senator Padilla. “Trusting tech titans to act responsibly, we completely abdicated our responsibility to create safeguards for social media and are now paying the price. We cannot repeat that disaster by allowing a handful of tech billionaires to operate AI without oversight, accountability, or restraint.”

Senate Bill 892 mandates the California Department of Technology to formulate strong standards encompassing safety, privacy, and non-discrimination for AI-powered services. Additionally, the bill includes a prohibition clause, preventing the state of California from entering contracts with AI service providers unless they adhere to the prescribed standards. This legislative initiative is to ensure responsible AI use and safeguarding against potential risks.

Likewise, Senate Bill 893 calls for the establishment of an AI research center in California. This center is poised to serve as a focal point for academics, offering them access to critical computing resources and valuable data. The objective is to nurture innovation and research in the field of AI within the state.

Moreover, in response to the growth of AI technology, Senator Bill Dodd and D-Napa, introduced the California AI Accountability Act today to ensure state agencies advance safeguards and consumer protections.



According to them, the bill incorporates and builds upon recent AI directives from President Joe Biden and Governor Gavin Newsom and seeks to encourage continued innovation while ensuring the rights and opportunities of all Californians are protected.

California’s Proactive Stance to Regulate AI

California being home to multiple AI-focused companies and investors, has remained active in terms of tech-related legislation. Recent laws include comprehensive online safety regulations for children and a right-to-fix statute.

Despite the state’s proactive stance, a void exists at the federal level regarding strong regulations addressing contemporary concerns about AI security. The Biden administration has issued executive orders related to technology, but major federal regulations remain absent. While federal policymakers have proposed various AI-related legislation, there has been no comprehensive federal regulation addressing recent apprehensions surrounding AI security.

Consequently, several state lawmakers have taken matters into their own hands. Texas, West Virginia, North Dakota, Louisiana and Puerto Rico have initiated measures to monitor or study AI systems implemented by state agencies. Meanwhile, Connecticut has embarked on a comprehensive review of all AI services in use, with plans for regular scrutiny of these systems.

The legislative landscape in California, with the introduction of Senate bills 892 and 893, signals an effort to establish a regulatory framework for AI, mirroring a broader trend where states are independently addressing concerns about the deployment of AI.

