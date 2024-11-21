Bybit Launches Gold & FX Treasure Hunt Competition, Offering Real Gold Rewards

In Brief Bybit introduced the Gold & FX Treasure Hunt, giving participants the chance to win real gold bars and coins as they navigate the trading experience.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit introduced the Gold & FX Treasure Hunt, a special competition designed for both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traditional asset traders. This event provides participants with the chance to win valuable prizes, including real gold bars and coins, as they navigate through an exciting trading experience. With Bitcoin’s rising value and gold’s renewed appeal, the competition offers traders the opportunity to take advantage of global market trends.

To qualify for the Gold & FX Treasure Hunt, participants must trade a minimum of 100 lots across supported contracts like Gold and Forex on Bybit’s MT5 platform.

In order to take part in the event, users can participate in two key activities. First, they can join the Gold and FX PnL Battlefield, which requires trading at least 100 lots in Gold, Forex, and other eligible contracts on Bybit MT5. The top performers will be rewarded with real gold prizes, including gold bars, coins, and exclusive USDT payouts. This offers traders a unique chance to win tangible gold rewards and elevate their standing among top traders.

Additionally, Bybit is offering a Newcomers’ Perk, where new traders can participate by trading as few as 2 lots to earn a 5 USDT token. This promotion is available to the first 6,000 newcomers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bybit’s Gold & FX Treasure Hunt provides an excellent opportunity for both crypto and forex traders to grow their portfolios with actual gold rewards, all while benefiting from Bybit’s reliable MT5 platform for a smooth and efficient trading experience.

What Is Bybit MT5?

Founded in 2018, Bybit is one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, with a user base of over 50 million. The platform serves both cryptocurrency investors and traders, offering a variety of features such as a high-speed matching engine, 24/7 customer support, and multilingual assistance to serve its global community.

The Bybit MT5 platform provides forex and commodity traders with direct access to a range of markets, including Forex, Metals, Commodities, Oil, and Indices, all traded seamlessly with USDT. Designed to offer a user-friendly and advanced trading environment, Bybit MT5 supports both experienced traders and those new to forex, helping them transition smoothly into the platform’s comprehensive interface.

