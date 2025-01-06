en en
News Report Technology
January 06, 2025

Bybit Rolls Out Fixed Rate Loan, Delivering Stability, Flexibility, And Predictable Returns

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 06, 2025 at 9:53 am Updated: January 06, 2025 at 9:53 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 06, 2025 at 9:53 am

In Brief

Bybit announced the launch of its Fixed Rate Loan service, offering users enhanced control and predictability in managing their crypto assets.

Bybit Rolls Out Fixed Rate Loan, Delivering Stability, Flexibility, And Predictable Returns

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced that it has introduced its Fixed Rate Loan service, providing users with enhanced control and predictability in managing their cryptocurrency assets. 

“With the launch of Fixed Rate Loan, Bybit is introducing a fresh way for users to lend and borrow in the crypto space. It’s designed to provide stability, flexibility, and efficiency, catering to the diverse needs of our customers,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit, in a written statement. “This product is an exciting milestone for us, reinforcing our dedication to making crypto finance accessible and reliable.”

For the first time at Bybit, users can now access a peer-to-peer (P2P) loan service that offers fixed interest rates and terms. This new feature highlights Bybit’s continued focus on providing considerable value to its worldwide user base.

What Sets Bybit’s Fixed Rate Loan Apart?

Bybit offers multiple benefits for both borrowers and lenders, such as predictable costs, which enable borrowers to lock in a fixed interest rate for the duration of the loan, eliminating the uncertainty of fluctuating rates and hidden fees. Steady Returns allow lenders to enjoy a fixed annual percentage rate (APR), providing consistent returns. Meanwhile, flexible collateral offers users the possibility to choose from an array of collateral options, enhancing capital efficiency. Features like Auto-Repay and Auto-Renew simplify loan management. Importantly, Bybit directly manages both collateral and loaned assets, ensuring principal protection for lenders.

The loan terms are designed with flexibility, offering a broad selection of cryptocurrencies, such as USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and MNT, with additional options to be added in the future. Loan durations range from 7, 30, 90, or 180 days, with a Loan-to-Value (LTV) starting at 80%, a margin call at 85%, and liquidation at 92%. The minimum borrowing and lending amount is set at the equivalent of 1,000 USDT. In the event of liquidation, a 2% repayment fee is applied, ensuring a transparent and secure process for all participants.

This service marks a step in Bybit’s ongoing development as a key player in the cryptocurrency finance space. Whether you’re a borrower seeking predictable costs or a lender looking for steady returns, the Fixed Rate Loan service offers an optimal solution for navigating the evolving world of cryptocurrency.

Bybit is internationally recognized for its trading volume and a user base of over 50 million. The platform caters to both cryptocurrency investors and traders, providing a range of features, such as a high-speed matching engine, 24/7 customer support, and multilingual services, to ensure a smooth experience for its global user base.

Recently, Bybit has released a report on cryptocurrency derivatives analytics, developed in collaboration with Block Scholes, a company specializing in tools for crypto-asset derivatives. The report provides valuable insights into trends in open interest and market behavior surrounding the year-end options expiration for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.