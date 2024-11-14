Bybit Extends Support To Flood-Devastated Communities In Spain

In Brief Bybit collaborates with Admundi to provide critical financial support to those most affected by the catastrophic floods in Valencia and other regions of Spain.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has expressed deep sympathy over the catastrophic floods that have severely impacted Valencia and other regions in Spain. The disaster has caused immense destruction, with reports of over 200 people dead, thousands of people displaced, and widespread damage to infrastructure. The economic toll is estimated in the billions of euros, with considerable environmental repercussions as well.

In line with its commitment to social responsibility, Bybit has partnered with the local non-profit organization Admundi to provide critical financial support to those most affected. Admundi, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children, is mobilizing resources to aid flood victims. Bybit’s support will go directly to helping families who have lost their homes and possessions, assisting them in rebuilding and recovering from this devastating event.

“The scale of destruction caused by these floods is heartbreaking,” said Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit, in a written statement. “We are committed to standing with the people of Spain during this difficult time. By partnering with Admundi, we aim to provide immediate relief and long-term support to those who need it most,” she added.

Bybit will continue to monitor the situation and may provide additional support if needed.

Bybit: A Global Leader In Crypto Trading, Serving Over 50M Users

Bybit ranks as one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, serving a user base of over 50 million. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a comprehensive platform tailored for cryptocurrency investors and traders. Key features include a high-speed matching engine, 24/7 customer support, and multilingual assistance to serve its global user community.

Recently, Bybit joined forces with the Layer 1 blockchain platform Aptos to introduce an exclusive APT Ecosystem Airdrop. This initiative aims to encourage Web3 developers to engage more extensively with decentralized applications, gain rewards, and contribute to the ongoing development of blockchain technology.

