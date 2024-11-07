Bybit Web3 And Aptos Kick Off APT Ecosystem Airdrop, Inviting Users To Explore And Earn

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bybit and Aptos partner to launch an ecosystem airdrop, inviting developers to explore dApps, earn rewards, and contribute to the advancement of blockchain technology.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit partnered with Layer 1 blockchain platform Aptos (APT) to launch an exclusive APT Ecosystem Airdrop. The collaboration is designed to provide Web3 developers with opportunities to engage more deeply with decentralized applications, earn rewards, and contribute to the advancement of blockchain technologies.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Aptos on this exciting airdrop ecosystem,” said Emily Bao, Head of Spot Market and Web3 at Bybit, in a written statement. “This partnership brings together some of the most forward-thinking projects in Web3, and we’re thrilled to give our community a chance to connect with the Aptos ecosystem in a meaningful way. Bybit is dedicated to championing innovation and creating new opportunities for our users to explore and benefit from the future of blockchain technology,” she added.

With 18,000 APT tokens available, Bybit and Aptos are launching this airdrop to further their shared goal of driving Web3 adoption and empowering the next generation of creators. Hosted on Bybit’s Airdrop Arcade, the campaign highlights Bybit’s commitment to offering premier blockchain opportunities and supporting the growth of decentralized ecosystems.

Users To Access Rewards From Aptos And Its Ecosystem Partners

Through the Airdrop Arcade, users can access an exclusive airdrop that features contributions from Aptos and prominent ecosystem partners, including Panora and Balance.fun, Merkle Trade, Supervillain Labs, Aries Markets, Amnis Finance, and GUI INU. This airdrop provides both new and seasoned cryptocurrency enthusiasts with an opportunity to explore the new features of Aptos’s blockchain while earning APT rewards.

This strategic partnership between Bybit and Aptos represents a notable step toward making decentralized technology more accessible, secure, and engaging. By combining Aptos’s high-performance blockchain with Bybit’s platform, the collaboration offers users a streamlined way to interact with and support the Web3 ecosystem.

Bybit is the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Founded in 2018, it provides a professional platform designed for cryptocurrency investors and traders, featuring an ultra-fast matching engine, round-the-clock customer support, and multilingual assistance for its global community.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson