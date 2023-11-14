News Report
November 14, 2023

Boyaa Inc Eyes Web3 Expansion with $100M Crypto Investment Strategy

Published: November 14, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Hong Kong’s Boyaa Interactive has announced its plans to purchase crypto worth $100 million to expand its Web3 and mobile game platform.

In a pivotal move that underscores the growing prominence of Web3 technologies, Boyaa Interactive International Limited — a Hong Kong-based investment holding company, has announced its intention to step into the world of cryptocurrencies.

As an investment holding company, Boyaa Interactive primarily develops and operates online card and board games. The company provides various web and mobile games, including popular titles like Texas Hold’em, Fight the Landlord and Mahjong Games. 

Boyaa has also established a significant presence in global markets by offering games in multiple languages.

The company’s strategic decision, outlined in a voluntary announcement on August 10, 2023, reveals its plans to purchase cryptocurrency, signaling a significant shift in its business strategy.

Boyaa’s Asset Allocation Strategy

Boyaa said its board of directors recognized the strategic importance of venturing into cryptocurrency investments. They firmly believe purchasing and holding cryptocurrencies is crucial for the group’s business layout and development in the Web3 domain. It forms an integral part of the company’s broader asset allocation strategy. 

After thorough consideration, the board recommends seeking prior approval from shareholders for this strategic move.

The proposed purchase authorization will enable the board of directors to make potential cryptocurrency acquisitions over 12 months if granted. This authorization, subject to approval at a general meeting, comes with a cap on the total purchase amount set at $100 million.

Recognizing the ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency investment market, Boyaa said it acknowledges the need for strategic timing. The potential cryptocurrency purchases will be open-market transactions conducted on an ongoing basis.

Exploring New Horizons in Crypto Realm

While the company’s main business currently revolves around developing and operating online card and chess games, this foray into cryptocurrency investments signifies a broader commitment. Boyaa expressed its dedication to promoting and developing Web3 game-related businesses, aligning its operations with the evolving landscape of decentralized technologies.

The company’s strategic move into cryptocurrency investments reflects the broader trend of major businesses recognizing the potential of Web3 technologies and cryptocurrencies.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, such strategic investments are becoming more commonplace, reshaping traditional business models for a new era of decentralized technologies.

Anya is a seasoned IT writer with a passion for exploring cutting-edge topics in the tech industry, including generative AI, Web3 gamification, and large language models (LLMs). Holding a degree in interpretation, she possesses a unique blend of linguistic expertise and technical acumen. Her inquiring mind and extensive experience allow her to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of technological innovation. Anya is dedicated to uncovering insights and trends across diverse language segments of the Internet, bringing a visionary perspective to her work. Through her articles, she aims to bridge the gap between complex IT concepts and a global audience, making technology accessible and engaging for readers worldwide.

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

