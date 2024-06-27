News Report Technology
June 27, 2024

Polyhedra Network To Release zkBridge Network Extension Proposal, Rewarding Token Stakers For Participation

by
Published: June 27, 2024 at 3:12 am Updated: June 27, 2024 at 3:12 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 27, 2024 at 3:12 am

In Brief

Polyhedra Network will soon release its first zkBridge NEP, enabling token stakers to participate in voting and earn rewards.

Polyhedra Network To Release zkBridge Network Extension Proposal, Rewarding Token Stakers For Participation

Zero-knowledge interoperability infrastructure, Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) announced that it would soon release its first zkBridge network extension proposal (NEP), enabling token stakers to have the opportunity to participate in voting and earn rewards. More details on participation will be provided at a later date.

“Following the decentralization of governance for zkBridge via the Polyhedra Network token, all future decisions to add zkBridge support to new networks will necessitate a proposal and successful vote by the community,” mentioned the team behind the project in a post on X.

As new blockchains are launched, the demand for zero-knowledge interoperability with these networks increases. The zkBridge NEP governance mechanism will facilitate support for additional networks. Polyhedra Network emphasized that, although its goal is to ensure zero-knowledge secured interoperability across both Web3 and Web2, it intends to proceed cautiously to preserve the integrity of its ecosystem.

The announcement highlighted that any future decisions to extend zkBridge support to new networks will need to be made through community proposals and voting. The zkBridge NEP will encourage the community to weigh both the benefits and risks of integrating new blockchains into existing networks, considering factors such as network health, liquidity accessibility, and community growth.

What Is zkBridge?

Polyhedra Network is developing infrastructure to enhance interoperability, scalability, and privacy within Web3. Utilizing advanced zero-knowledge proof technology, the company offers efficient solutions for asset transfers, message passing, and data sharing between Web2 and Web3 systems.

Among the primary products of Polyhedra Network is zkBridge, a zero-knowledge blockchain interoperability protocol designed to facilitate cross-chain transactions. Since its launch last year, zkBridge has enabled over 20 million cross-chain transactions and generated more than 40 million zero-knowledge proofs.

Recently, the decentralized protocol for rollups, AltLayer, integrated zkBridge, facilitating trustless and secure interoperability between various blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, and BNB Chain. This integration allows AltLayer rollups to connect with over 30 various blockchain networks, providing developers with the necessary tools to build a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps) and ensuring a seamless user experience.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs: NEAR Protocol’s Strategy for Enhanced Blockchain Efficiency

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 27, 2024

Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Synternet Mainnet Goes Live On Cosmos, Unlocking Full Capabilities Of SYNT Token

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Zeta Markets Initiates Token Airdrop Distribution, Secures ZEX Listing On Major Crypto Exchanges

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Synternet Mainnet Goes Live On Cosmos, Unlocking Full Capabilities Of SYNT Token

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Zeta Markets Initiates Token Airdrop Distribution, Secures ZEX Listing On Major Crypto Exchanges

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Ring Protocol Launches RING Token And Opens Points Redemption Channel

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs: NEAR Protocol’s Strategy for Enhanced Blockchain Efficiency
Ecosystem Interview Research Business Software Technology
Leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs: NEAR Protocol’s Strategy for Enhanced Blockchain Efficiency
by Viktoriia Palchik
June 27, 2024
Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology
Business News Report Software Technology
Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
Synternet Mainnet Goes Live On Cosmos, Unlocking Full Capabilities Of SYNT Token
News Report Technology
Synternet Mainnet Goes Live On Cosmos, Unlocking Full Capabilities Of SYNT Token
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
Zeta Markets Initiates Token Airdrop Distribution, Secures ZEX Listing On Major Crypto Exchanges
Markets News Report Technology
Zeta Markets Initiates Token Airdrop Distribution, Secures ZEX Listing On Major Crypto Exchanges
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.