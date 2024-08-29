BNB Chain To Implement Bohr Hard Fork On BSC Mainnet, Fostering Efficiency And Scalability

In Brief BNB Chain activated Bohr hard fork on the BSC testnet, planning to implement the upgrade on the BSC mainnet on September 26th.

Blockchain platform BNB Chain, created for Web3 decentralized applications (dApps), unveiled the activation of the Bohr hard fork on the BSC testnet. The upgrade will be implemented on the BSC mainnet on September 26th.

This hard fork encompasses four Binance Chain Evolution Proposals, encompassing BEP-341 that enables validators to make consecutive blocks, BEP-402, which allows for the completion of missing fields in the block header for creating signatures, BEP-404, which removes miner history in cases of changing the validator set, as well as BEP-410, which introduces an agent for validators.

In this range, BEP-341 is crucial. By facilitating successive block production, it seeks to advance the BSC‘s block production capacity to satisfy the ecosystem’s needs. It comprises two key components: a parameter, which determines the number of consecutive blocks a validator is able to create in one epoch, and the antiMEV Ratio, which aids in mitigating possible Maximal Extractable Value abuse by altering the transaction fee distribution to the SystemRewardContract.

The adoption of BEP-341 is anticipated to boost block production and throughput on BSC while also supporting the fair distribution of funds to validators and delegators.

BNB Chain To Introduce Governance Process For Block Production Adjustment Following October 2024 Upgrade

Following the upgrade that is slated for completion in October 2024, with the subsequent governance process launch aimed at modifying the quantity of consecutive blocks. Users holding and staking BNB tokens will be able to make decisions regarding the change. The upgrade enables this setting to be governed, allowing the community to make decisions to implement the modification or not.

BNB Chain functions as a decentralized ecosystem supported by community involvement and consists of multiple interconnected blockchains. Among these is BSC, which offers Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility and supports a multi-chain environment through Layer 2 networks such as opBNB.

Initially, BNB Chain presented the BEP-341 proposal earlier this summer, titled “Governance Enabled Consecutive Block Production,” to initiate community discussion and gather feedback.

