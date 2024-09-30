BNB Chain Debuts ‘Featured Activities’ To Showcase Promising Projects

In Brief “BNB Chain Featured Activities” aims to engage the community and provide a platform for projects to showcase creativity and contributions.

Blockchain platform dedicated to supporting Web3 decentralized applications (dApps), BNB Chain announced the launch of its “BNB Chain Featured Activities.” This initiative aims to highlight and promote emerging projects within the BNB Chain ecosystem.

The program is structured to engage the community and offer a platform for projects to display their creativity and contributions. All projects within the BNB Chain community are encouraged to participate and gain exposure through this showcase.

Selected projects will have the opportunity to showcase a unique activity to the entire BNB Chain community on DappBay. These activities offer an excellent opportunity for projects to enhance their visibility, engage users, and reward their community. Projects can tailor their activities to fit their specific products, allowing the community to interact with various platforms and decentralized applications (dApps) firsthand.

In the first series of activities, mini-apps from the messaging application Telegram have been highlighted. CodexField, an EVM-compatible wallet mini-app on Telegram, allows participants to explore Telegram using the CodexField Wallet and share 100 million points. Additionally, users can engage with the idle game and airdrop platform Cat Gold Miner, which offers a chance to share $50,000 in rewards.

Moreover, PancakeSwap users can participate in a prediction game on Telegram, where they can compete for a $5,000 giveaway. Furthermore, users can win a share of $350,000 in rewards by interacting with the Karat Galaxy platform, which combines gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In order to qualify for participation, projects must meet specific criteria, including offering a prize pool exceeding $50,000 for the event and providing a detailed outline of their activity upon submission. This information will assist in better understanding the project’s objectives.

BNB Chain Integrates With Telegram Streamlining Web3 Experience For Users And Developers

The BNB ecosystem comprises the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the Layer 2 solution opBNB, and the data storage network BNB Greenfield. Renowned for its low gas fees and high transaction throughput, this ecosystem supports a diverse array of dApps across various sectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi), metaverse, gaming, SocialFi, NFTs, and infrastructure.

Recently, BNB Chain integrated with the messaging application Telegram, aiming to provide streamlined access for both users and developers, thereby enhancing the overall user experience within the platform.

