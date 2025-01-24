BNB Chain Announces ‘Ultimate Battle of Hacker Heroes’ Winners, Celebrating Web3 Innovation

In Brief BNB Chain revealed the winners of the 2024 Q4 BNB Hack, “Ultimate Battle of Hacker Heroes” – PayNova, Outrun, AgentArcade, Rhythm Mural, Star Bridge, and DoubtEarn share the top three spots.

Blockchain platform focused on Web3 decentralized applications (dApps), BNB Chain revealed the winners of the 2024 Q4 BNB Hack, “Ultimate Battle of Hacker Heroes.”

The first place was awarded to PayNova, a blockchain-based payroll platform designed to streamline global payroll management by addressing inefficiencies, high costs, and delays. PayNova enables businesses to offer secure, automated, and transparent payment solutions, allowing employers to pay employees worldwide quickly and affordably. The platform integrates blockchain technology for secure, immutable transactions, utilizes smart contracts to automate payments, and supports instant, low-cost cross-border transfers. PayNova’s key features include a user-friendly interface, scalable security, and seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes.

Second place went to Outrun and AgentArcade. Outrun is an innovative DeFi and Web3 project offering four core modules: OutStake, OutSwap, FFLaunch, and Memeverse. These modules together provide yield tokenization, liquid staking derivatives, decentralized exchanges, novel token financing models, and Memecoin staking, contributing to the creation of a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem. AgentArcade, on the other hand, is a decentralized AI agent launchpad on BNB Chain. It enables users to easily create and tokenize AI agents through a no-code interface, with applications ranging from social media influencers to personalized AI companions and game master agents for immersive RPGs. AgentArcade automates the entire agent creation process, including personality generation, deployment, and tokenization.

Third place was shared by Rhythm Mural, Star Bridge, and DoubtEarn. Rhythm Mural is a community-driven music contest that combines creativity with blockchain transparency. It allows users to create tracks inspired by daily themes, vote on their favorites, and earn rewards. The platform uses smart contracts to automate submission, voting, and reward distribution. Star Bridge is a Telegram bot that facilitates the conversion of Telegram Stars into cryptocurrencies on the BSC and opBNB networks. The bot provides multi-chain support, offering token options like USDT and USDC, and ensures smooth, real-time transactions. Lastly, DoubtEarn is a blockchain-based Q&A platform on BNB Smart Chain, where users can post questions with bounty rewards in BNB, and experts can submit answers to earn these rewards. Smart contracts automate payments, ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the process, as answers remain hidden until a winner is selected.

BNB Hack Series: Advancing Development On BNB Chain

The hackathon featured various tracks that aligned with current market trends and BNB Chain’s strategic objectives. These included Stablecoin, decentralized finance (DeFi) and Payments, Telegram-based dApps, and Infrastructure, AI-driven dApps and Infrastructure, and new categories such as DeSoc, DeSci, and DeBio.

The competition, with a prize pool exceeding $458,000, attracted more than 200 applications. The hackathon served as a platform for some of the most talented minds in Web3 development, encouraging creativity and the development of innovative solutions. From the 204 submissions, 10 projects were chosen to move on to the demo round, where they competed for the top three positions.

The BNB Hack Series is one of several initiatives led by BNB Chain to provide builders with increased opportunities and exposure. In addition to this hackathon, BNB Chain also offers other programs such as the TVL Incentive Program, which aims to promote liquidity growth, the Memecoin Innovation initiative designed to foster creativity in the memecoin space, and the newly launched AI Agent Solutions, which includes an upcoming AI Hackathon. These initiatives are intended to support innovation and contribute to the growth of various sectors within the Web3 ecosystem.

