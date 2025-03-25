Litecoin Foundation Announces LTC Support In Telegram Wallet

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Litecoin Foundation announced that its cryptocurrency, LTC, is now accessible within Telegram’s internal wallet.

Organization focused on expanding the use and adoption of Litecoin, Litecoin Foundation announced that its cryptocurrency, LTC, is now accessible within Telegram’s internal wallet.

The wallet, which is managed by the Toncoin team, has integrated buying, selling, and trading functions for Litecoin, allowing non-US Telegram users to transact directly within the application. While external Litecoin transfers in and out of the wallet are not yet supported, the Wallet team has indicated that this feature will be introduced in the future.

Telegram, one of the largest global messaging platforms with over a billion active monthly users, has rapidly grown its internal cryptocurrency wallet, which now has more than 100 million registered users.

Currently, the Telegram wallet supports major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Toncoin, and USDT, along with internal gaming tokens. Furthermore, apart from Litecoin, Telegram Wallet has added Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies, which can be purchased using USDT or TON.

Over the coming months, additional cryptocurrencies will be added, but Litecoin’s inclusion at this stage acknowledges its status as one of the longest-standing and widely respected digital assets in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Telegram Offers Fee-Free LTC Purchases To Celebrate Integration

In celebration of Litecoin’s integration into its wallet, Telegram is offering users the opportunity to purchase Litecoin without fees for the next seven days, allowing them to explore its functionality at no extra cost. This initiative aligns with Telegram’s broader strategy to expand its presence in the cryptocurrency space through its built-in wallet, which is gradually evolving to support peer-to-peer transactions and other financial services.

The addition of Litecoin to Telegram represents an important step toward bridging the gap between messaging and digital finance. As cryptocurrencies continue to gain mainstream acceptance, platforms like Telegram are playing a key role in developing user-friendly solutions that encourage wider adoption. This integration not only enhances Telegram’s utility but also contributes to the broader acceptance of digital assets in everyday financial transactions.

Litecoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency designed to facilitate fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions through blockchain technology. While it is based on Bitcoin’s protocol, it differentiates itself with a unique hashing algorithm, a higher maximum supply, and faster block processing times. With an average block time of just 2.5 minutes and minimal transaction fees, Litecoin is well-suited for microtransactions and in-store payments, making it a practical option for everyday financial exchanges.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson