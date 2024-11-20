Bitmedia Starts the Era of Private and User-Focused Ads, Leading the Charge in Digital Marketing

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitmedia.IO, founded by Matvii Diadkov, is transforming digital advertising by utilizing blockchain technology for transparency, privacy, and consent-driven advertising, potentially disrupting traditional platforms.

While digital advertising faces growing criticism over privacy issues and data collection practices, Matvii Diadkov, Founder of Bitmedia.IO and Chainers.io, is driving a new approach to advertising in Web3. Bitmedia is pioneering ways to make advertising more transparent, privacy-preserving, and effective by tapping into blockchain technology.

Matvii envisions a future where ads can reach the right audiences without infringing on personal data, analyzing only anonymous on-chain data to ensure relevant, consent-driven advertising. This vision places Bitmedia at the forefront of Web3’s shift toward user-centric, decentralized advertising, creating new standards that could redefine the industry and disrupt traditional ad platforms.

How can Web3 contribute to making online advertising more transparent and less intrusive for users while maintaining profitability for businesses?

That’s actually what we are working on right now inside Bitmedia. We are building technology that will allow us to show relevant ads to Web3 users. We analyze a lot of on-chain data and compare it to web visitor behavior. This allows us to serve anonymous ads without collecting any personal data. We can analyze the users’ on-chain profiles to show them the most relevant ads. We’re working on this technology and will be announcing more details about it very soon.

How can Web3 disrupt traditional advertising platforms like Google and Facebook?

I don’t think it’s really a challenge for companies like Google and Facebook. They will likely just wait until Web3 advertising grows, then start buying up these startups and adopting the technology. But this Web3 advertising tech is growing fast, and I’m sure it will be the future of advertising. It solves a lot of the legal and ethical questions that current ad companies are facing with regulations like GDPR. The Web3 approach will be more efficient and easier to handle.

How can developers and businesses ensure that Web3 remains decentralized and avoids the centralization pitfalls seen with Web2 platforms?

That’s a philosophical question. Even with something decentralized like Bitcoin, there is a tendency towards centralization over time. The mining power, for example, has become concentrated among a few large companies. So, from one side, Web3 is decentralized, but from another, it tends to become more centralized as the major players try to gain more control.

However, I don’t think Web3 projects can be “bought” the way a company like Facebook can be. Web3 is an idea and a community, not just a platform owned by a company. Maintaining that community-driven, decentralized ethos will be key to avoiding centralization.

How do you see Web3 enabling new business models for content creators, where they have more control and ownership over their work compared to Web2 platforms?

I think Web3 will provide a more sustainable model for content creators. In Web2, the value is in the platform and audience, so platforms can change policies at will. However, in Web3, the community is part of the policy-making, so creators have more control and ownership over their work. The community gives value to Web3 projects rather than just the platform itself. This community-centric approach provides more long-term opportunities for creators.

What obstacles might arise when integrating decentralized technologies into traditional marketing strategies, and how can they be addressed?

There will not be major challenges for advertisers, as the decentralized aspects work mostly behind the scenes. The core advertising functions like targeting, displaying ads, and tracking will still work similarly to traditional methods. The bigger difference is in the marketing strategies for Web3. Building strong communities is the most important part, as the community brings value to the project. So traditional marketers will need to adapt their strategies to this more community-driven approach in Web3.

What sectors within the Web3 ecosystem do you believe are most promising for investors?

Personally, I’m most interested in working on Web3 gaming as a new form of entertainment, as well as the emerging fields of decentralized advertising, data analysis, and on-chain analytics. I’m also intrigued by the ecosystems being built around Bitcoin itself, beyond just Ethereum and other altcoins. Those are the areas I find most promising as an angel investor.

Is it easier to attract Web2 users to Web3 or build a new community from young people who start with Web3?

It’s a mix. Sometimes, it’s easier to work with an audience that already understands blockchain concepts. But the Web2 community is much, much larger. So, we need to build bridges to bring that existing community into Web3 while also cultivating new, Web3-native users. It’s an unavoidable challenge we have to address on both fronts.

Do the majority of companies in the Web3 market currently prioritize profit over user satisfaction? What red flags should VCs consider before investing in such companies?

Most Web3 projects are more focused on hype and trying to capitalize on market cycles rather than building sustainable, long-term businesses. They may try to make a quick buck during periods of crypto growth, but I wouldn’t characterize that as pure profiteering.

That said, it’s not a healthy long-term approach. For VCs looking to invest, I’d recommend carefully analyzing a company’s true long-term vision and plans, not just their ability to ride the hype waves.

What are some of the emerging trends in the investing industry that you’re excited or concerned about when it comes to blockchain and Web3?

Personally, I’m not so focused on following investment trends in this space. As an angel investor, I’m more interested in backing projects that align with my own long-term vision rather than chasing the latest fads. I’m not particularly concerned about anything in the market right now, as I see the industry continuing to evolve and grow. The rise of meme coins is more of a speculative gambling phenomenon than true investing, so I don’t put much stock in those kinds of trends.

How do you think cryptocurrencies can help facilitate cross-border donations, particularly in regions with unstable financial systems or higher remittance fees?

Cryptocurrencies can be hugely beneficial for cross-border money transfers and donations, especially in regions with challenging financial infrastructures. The struggles of sending money from Europe to places like India or Indonesia are well known. Traditional financial institutions make this process difficult, with lots of paperwork and high fees. Crypto solves these problems elegantly. The transparency and borderless nature of crypto make it perfect for facilitating efficient, low-cost cross-border payments and donations, even in unstable financial environments.

How do you see blockchain improving transparency and accountability in charitable organizations, especially when it comes to tracking donations?

Blockchain is an amazing fit for charitable organizations. With the transparency and traceability it provides, you can track donations from start to finish. You can see where the money came from, where it’s going, and how it’s being spent. There’s no way to hide or obscure the accounting, as it’s all verifiable on the blockchain. This level of transparency and accountability is exactly what charitable organizations need to build trust and demonstrate the impact of donations. Blockchain is a game-changer for this industry.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este