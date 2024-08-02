en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
August 02, 2024

Bitlayer Unveils Launch Of Its Track Pack Development And Security Toolkit For Builders

by
Published: August 02, 2024 at 4:47 am Updated: August 02, 2024 at 4:47 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 02, 2024 at 4:47 am

In Brief

Bitlayer released its Track Pack toolkit, enabling builders to create projects with support, grants, and operational assistance.

Bitlayer Unveils Launch Of Its Track Pack Development And Security Toolkit For Builders

Bitcoin Layer 2 network, Bitlayer (BTR) unveiled the release of the Bitlayer Track Pack, a new development and security toolkit co-developed with community builders, enabling developers to create projects while securing support, grants, and operational assistance.

Additionally, the new instrument is aimed at addressing issues encompassing scattered resources, lack of advanced materials, as well as the missing infrastructure. It features major modules, including boost tools, security, and operational support.

The boost tools provide essential development and support resources, including a facet for receiving the testnet tokens fast, an explorer for visualizing on-chain transactions, a multisig wallet for securing assets, and a graph for extracting on-chain data.

The security module offers manual security guidance for decentralized applications (dApps), including detailed instructions. It is set to introduce users to top-tier security audit services through its security network, and features open-source security testing instruments for initial contract code assessments.

The operation support module helps incentivize outstanding protocols with more than $50 million in rewards via the Ready Player One program. It also offers operational and marketing resources such as popular rankings, a dApp and user center, among others. Additionally, it supports ecosystem development initiatives, namely Mining Gala, The Voice of Bitlayer, and global conferences.

Bitlayer Introduces Racer Center Enabling users To Connect Wallets And Check Out Rewards   

The project functions as a Layer 2 protocol built on BitVM, providing security of the same kind as offered by Bitcoin and Turing completeness. It aims to enable trustless asset transfers between Layer 1 and Layer 2, operate state transitions via a Turing-complete Layer 2 virtual machine, and guarantee the accuracy of Layer 2 state transitions via Layer 1. As per the project’s website, Bitlayer’s total value locked (TVL) at present stands at $562 million.

Recently, it introduced a new feature called Racer Center, which enables individuals to link their wallets and view the number of Bitlayer gems they have gained, track real-time Bitlayer points generated from on-chain engagement, and claim honor badges from previous Bitlayer activities.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

FinTax Expands To Australia Now Supporting Crypto Tax Management And Reporting Across Its Services

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

Commonwealth Launches Century Airdrop, Offering 4,000 Jiang Bo Yue BOX NFTs

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

Pixels Launches Guild Crop Wars Event For Guild Members Featuring $85,000 PIXEL In Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

DODO Unveils DIP-21 Proposal, Aiming To Migrate 20M DODO Tokens To Base Mainnet

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

FinTax Expands To Australia Now Supporting Crypto Tax Management And Reporting Across Its Services

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

Commonwealth Launches Century Airdrop, Offering 4,000 Jiang Bo Yue BOX NFTs

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

Pixels Launches Guild Crop Wars Event For Guild Members Featuring $85,000 PIXEL In Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

DODO Unveils DIP-21 Proposal, Aiming To Migrate 20M DODO Tokens To Base Mainnet

by Alisa Davidson
August 02, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
FinTax Expands To Australia Now Supporting Crypto Tax Management And Reporting Across Its Services
Business News Report Technology
FinTax Expands To Australia Now Supporting Crypto Tax Management And Reporting Across Its Services
by Alisa Davidson
August 2, 2024
Commonwealth Launches Century Airdrop, Offering 4,000 Jiang Bo Yue BOX NFTs
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Commonwealth Launches Century Airdrop, Offering 4,000 Jiang Bo Yue BOX NFTs
by Alisa Davidson
August 2, 2024
Pixels Launches Guild Crop Wars Event For Guild Members Featuring $85,000 PIXEL In Rewards
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Pixels Launches Guild Crop Wars Event For Guild Members Featuring $85,000 PIXEL In Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
August 2, 2024
DODO Unveils DIP-21 Proposal, Aiming To Migrate 20M DODO Tokens To Base Mainnet
News Report Technology
DODO Unveils DIP-21 Proposal, Aiming To Migrate 20M DODO Tokens To Base Mainnet
by Alisa Davidson
August 2, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.