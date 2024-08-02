Bitlayer Unveils Launch Of Its Track Pack Development And Security Toolkit For Builders

In Brief Bitlayer released its Track Pack toolkit, enabling builders to create projects with support, grants, and operational assistance.

Bitcoin Layer 2 network, Bitlayer (BTR) unveiled the release of the Bitlayer Track Pack, a new development and security toolkit co-developed with community builders, enabling developers to create projects while securing support, grants, and operational assistance.

Additionally, the new instrument is aimed at addressing issues encompassing scattered resources, lack of advanced materials, as well as the missing infrastructure. It features major modules, including boost tools, security, and operational support.

The boost tools provide essential development and support resources, including a facet for receiving the testnet tokens fast, an explorer for visualizing on-chain transactions, a multisig wallet for securing assets, and a graph for extracting on-chain data.

The security module offers manual security guidance for decentralized applications (dApps), including detailed instructions. It is set to introduce users to top-tier security audit services through its security network, and features open-source security testing instruments for initial contract code assessments.

The operation support module helps incentivize outstanding protocols with more than $50 million in rewards via the Ready Player One program. It also offers operational and marketing resources such as popular rankings, a dApp and user center, among others. Additionally, it supports ecosystem development initiatives, namely Mining Gala, The Voice of Bitlayer, and global conferences.

Bitlayer Introduces Racer Center Enabling users To Connect Wallets And Check Out Rewards

The project functions as a Layer 2 protocol built on BitVM, providing security of the same kind as offered by Bitcoin and Turing completeness. It aims to enable trustless asset transfers between Layer 1 and Layer 2, operate state transitions via a Turing-complete Layer 2 virtual machine, and guarantee the accuracy of Layer 2 state transitions via Layer 1. As per the project’s website, Bitlayer’s total value locked (TVL) at present stands at $562 million.

Recently, it introduced a new feature called Racer Center, which enables individuals to link their wallets and view the number of Bitlayer gems they have gained, track real-time Bitlayer points generated from on-chain engagement, and claim honor badges from previous Bitlayer activities.

