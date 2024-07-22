Bitlayer Launches Its Racer Center, Enabling Users To Claim Gems And Explore Bitlayer Points

In Brief Bitlayer launched Racer Center, enabling users to connect their wallets and check the number of Bitlayer gems they have received.

Bitcoin Layer 2 network Bitlayer (BTR) announced the launch of the Racer Center on its official website. Users can visit the Racer Center and connect their wallets to check the number of Bitlayer gems they have received, collect real-time accumulated Bitlayer points for on-chain interactions, and claim honor badges from past Bitlayer events.

Currently, the Bitlayer User Center features three task modules, encompassing new racer tasks, advanced tasks, and daily tasks. There are plans to introduce additional tasks and events in the future. The platform allows users to upgrade their racing equipment, earn points, and access benefits within the Bitlayer ecosystem.

New racers will progressively get acquainted with the introductory operations of the Bitlayer ecosystem. This includes familiarizing themselves with the Racer Center, following the official Bitlayer X account, and completing a flash bridge-in. These steps will enable them to accumulate Bitlayer points and establish a foundation for future tasks.

Racers who have a solid understanding of the Bitlayer ecosystem will have access to advanced tasks presented as milestones. Achieving specific milestones, such as asset bridge-ins or reaching a certain number of transactions, will result in substantial Bitlayer point rewards.

Meanwhile, by completing daily tasks, users can earn Bitlayer points through activities such as exploring the ecosystem, engaging on social media, participating in on-chain activities, and other interactions.

Bitlayer To Distribute Racing Equipment To User Center Participants

Furthermore, users who log in to the User Center will receive exclusive racing equipment. They can earn points and upgrade their racing cars by completing tasks. In the future, Bitlayer plans to distribute BTR tokens based on the users’ points and the levels of their racing cars.

Bitlayer operates as a Layer 2 protocol built on BitVM, offering security comparable to Bitcoin while ensuring Turing completeness. It facilitates trustless entry and exit of assets from Layer 1, manages state transitions through a Turing-complete Layer 2 virtual machine, and verifies the accuracy of Layer 2 state transitions using Layer 1. According to the project’s website, Bitlayer’s total value locked (TVL) is currently $400 million.

