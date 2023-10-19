Bitget Announces Support for Chiliz Chain To Boost Sports-Web3 Integration

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey In Brief Bitget announces a strategic partnership with Chiliz for the launch of Chiliz Chain.

Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget, announced its support for Chiliz Chain – a sports-centric blockchain. With a customer base spread over 100 countries and serving more than 20 million users, Bitget is no stranger to the crypto world. The recent support for Chiliz (CHZ) on the Chiliz Chain is expected to bolster the sports-web3 connection, possibly redefining fan engagement.

Bitget’s decision to back Chiliz Chain reaffirms its commitment to expanding its diverse crypto services. Notably, this platform, renowned for smart trading tools and copy trading, has garnered attention with an array of services ranging from crypto-to-crypto and spot trading to more advanced features such as AI-powered trading bots and Launchpad.

Bitget’s Expanding Crypto Portfolio

Tying up with big names such as Lionel Messi, Juventus Football Club, and DOTA 2 Bali Major, Bitget has artfully blended the world of sports and cryptocurrency.

Their multi-chain wallet, which supports over 90 main chains, ensures users experience the convenience and versatility of digital transactions. Furthermore, the Bitget Token (BGB) amplifies this experience, offering unique privileges including discounted fees and priority access to high-quality tokens.

The rebranding initiative launched in July 2023 illustrates Bitget’s renewed emphasis on intelligent crypto trading. With a catchphrase “Trade smarter,” the platform intends to fortify its stance in the crypto industry, setting standards for others to follow.

Chiliz Chain: Pioneering Sports on Web3

Chiliz, widely recognized as the creator of Fan Tokens, made waves by introducing its Layer 1 EVM compatible blockchain. The Chiliz Chain is not merely a blockchain; it’s a vision to morph the landscape of sports. By creating a robust infrastructure tailored for sports, Chiliz is aiming to bring teams, fans, and developers under one umbrella. The goal is clear: craft web3 products and experiences that seamlessly unite fans and brands, creating an unparalleled ecosystem.

The collaboration between Bitget and Chiliz Chain is more than just a partnership; it’s a testament to the growing influence of blockchain in various sectors, particularly sports. As more entities recognize the advantages of integrating blockchain technology, we can anticipate a paradigm shift in fan engagement and brand interactions. It underscores the importance of staying adaptive and forward-thinking in the rapidly evolving digital world.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti