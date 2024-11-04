Bitget Launches Female-Focused Pitching Competition With Up To $100K Funding

In Brief Bitget introduced the “Pitch n Slay” initiative, designed to spotlight and support female entrepreneurs in the blockchain industry.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget introduced the “Pitch n Slay” initiative as part of its Blockchain4Her program, aimed at spotlighting and supporting female entrepreneurs in the blockchain industry. This initiative, an extension of Bitget’s $10 million Blockchain4Her project, seeks to provide women-led startups with opportunities to secure funding from Foresight Ventures, along with mentorship from seasoned blockchain professionals.

In collaboration with World of Women, Women in Web3, and Bitget Wallet, the program is designed to offer crucial resources, guidance, and visibility to help women entrepreneurs scale their blockchain projects. Partnerships with Foresight Ventures and Morph further highlight Bitget’s commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for female innovators in Web3.

“Pitch n Slay” To Empower Female Blockchain Entrepreneurs With Funding And Expertise

Participants will engage in a comprehensive mentorship process, including training in market strategy, scaling, and technology, under the guidance of industry leaders, including Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, Taya A, CEO of World of Women, Min Xue, Partner at Foresight Ventures, along with other prominent figures in the Web3 space.

The program will culminate on November 15th in Bangkok, Thailand, where finalists will present their projects to a panel of investors and judges. The top three winners will receive grants of $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000, respectively, and gain the opportunity to pitch for up to $100,000 in pre-seed funding from Foresight Ventures.

Bitget is a derivatives exchange, distinguished by its high trading volumes and a global user base of more than 19 million. Serving over 45 million users across more than 150 countries and regions, it focuses on enabling users to trade more efficiently through new features such as copy trading, which allows users to replicate the trades of experienced investors.

Additionally, the platform provides real-time updates on the prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, ensuring users stay informed and make timely trading decisions.

