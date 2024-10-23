Bitget Introduces X Empire As New Project On Launchpool, Allowing Users To Lock BTC Or ETH And Share 2.9B X Tokens

In Brief Bitget will list X Empire (X) on Launchpool starting October 24th, allowing users to lock BTC and ETH to earn a share of 2,939,400,000 X.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget unveiled that it has introduced the X Empire (X) as its next project on the Launchpool platform, giving users the opportunity to lock BTC and ETH to receive a portion of 2,939,400,000 X tokens. The locking period will begin at 12:00 UTC on October 24th and finalize at 12:00 UTC on November 3rd.

The Launchpool features two distinct pools for participants. The first pool, designated for BTC, has been allocated a total of 1,469,700,000 X tokens. Users with VIP levels 1 to 7 are allowed to lock a maximum of 2 BTC, while users at VIP0 have a maximum limit of 0.5 BTC. The minimum locking limit for BTC is set at 0.0001 BTC.

The second pool, for ETH, has been allocated the same amount of tokens—1,469,700,000 X. For VIP1 to VIP7 users, the maximum ETH locking limit is 15 ETH, while VIP0 users have a maximum limit of 10 ETH. The minimum locking limit for ETH is 0.002 ETH.

Token airdrops from the Launchpool will be allocated to partakers each hour in correlation with the volume of BTC or ETH they have locked. The exchange will take hourly snapshots of the user’s locked volume and send the corresponding token amount proportionally.

X Empire: What Is It?

X Empire, previously known as Musk Empire, began as a tap-to-earn game on the messaging application Telegram but has since evolved into a financial strategy game. In this updated version, players create and develop characters, engage in trading, and negotiate deals to grow and expand their virtual empires.

The X token serves as its native cryptocurrency, which will be central to its ecosystem, supporting both gameplay and strategic functionalities. The total token supply is 690 million, with an initial circulating supply of 517.5 million. Approximately 3 million tokens were allocated to the Launchpool.

The project also plans a major token airdrop, slated for 12:00 UTC on October 24th. This airdrop, one of the largest in recent times, will follow a phased distribution approach, with early members receiving their rewards first.

