News Report Technology
October 24, 2024

HTX Kicks Off 20th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT In Rewards

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 24, 2024 at 9:05 am Updated: October 24, 2024 at 9:05 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 24, 2024 at 9:05 am

In Brief

HTX’s 20th “Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival” allows users to share a prize pool of 5,000 USDT by trading margins on BTC, ETH, and more.

HTX Kicks Off 20th ‘Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival’ With 5,000 USDT In Rewards

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX announced that it has launched the 20th phase of its “Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival.” This event features a selection of trending cryptocurrencies chosen based on factors such as community interest, project background, and market performance.

The campaign runs until 12:00 UTC on October 30th, offering participants the chance to share in a 5,000 USDT prize pool correlating with their margin trading volume. Eligible trading pairs include BTC-USDT, ETH-USDT, DOGE-USDT, SOL-USDT, XRP-USDT, SUI-USDT, PEPE-USDT, TRX-USDT, SHIB-USDT, LTC-USDT, and EIGEN-USDT, available in cross and isolated margin modes.

Participants trading the specified cryptocurrencies on margin and achieving a cumulative trading volume of 100,000 USDT minimum over the course of the event will qualify for a portion of the prize pool.

Rewards will be allocated corresponding with the trading volume in the following tiers: For a trading volume of 500,000 USDT or more, users will receive 2,000 USDT. Those with a volume between 300,000 and 500,000 USDT will earn 1,500 USDT. A volume between 200,000 and 300,000 USDT will result in a reward of 1,000 USDT, and participants with a volume between 100,000 and 200,000 USDT will secure 500 USDT.

In order to join, users must register for the event by clicking “Register Now.” Unregistered users will not be eligible for rewards, while sub-accounts cannot take part.

HTX Introduces P2P Trading On Telegram With New Mini App, Enhancing User Experience 

The HTX ecosystem provides a variety of blockchain-related services, including digital asset trading, financial derivatives, and wallet services. Users have the option to access over 700 virtual assets, with the platform processing a daily trading volume exceeding $4 billion and serving more than 45 million users.

Recently, HTX unveiled its Telegram Mini App, which allows users to conduct peer-to-peer trades and view real-time trading data directly within the Telegram messaging application. This feature streamlines the trading experience by removing the need to navigate away from Telegram to the exchange’s application or website.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

