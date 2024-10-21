Bitget Lists Cros’ Token On Launchpool, Allowing Users To Lock BGB And USDT To Share 11,666,700 CROS

In Brief Bitget is introducing Cros on its Launchpad today, allowing users to lock BGB and USDT to share in a pool of 11,666,700 CROS.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced plans to introduce Cros, an Ethereum Layer 2 and AI platform aimed at enhancing in-game advertising, on its Launchpad. Users who meet the eligibility criteria will have the opportunity to lock BGB and USDT tokens to share in a pool of 11,666,700 CROS, starting at 11:00 UTC on October 21st. This event will run until 11:00 UTC on October 29th.

The launch will feature two separate pools. In the first pool, a total of 9,666,700 CROS will be allocated for an airdrop. For participants in VIP1 through VIP7, the maximum limit for locking BGB tokens is set at 100,000, while for VIP0 users, the limit is set at 20,000 BGB. The minimum amount required to participate in this pool is 5 BGB.

The second pool will allocate 2 million CROS tokens, but this pool is exclusively for new users who register after 11:00 UTC on October 18th. In this pool, the maximum USDT locking limit is 2,000 USDT, while the minimum locking limit is 5 USDT.

What Is CROS?

CROS are ERC-20 governance tokens designed for the Cros Advertising Ecosystem, with a fixed supply of 1 billion. For the Bitget Launchpool, 11,666,700 CROS have been allocated.

According to CROS tokenomics, 18% of the total supply is allocated to the ecosystem fund, while 17% is designated for the team and advisors. Another 15% is reserved for growth and community rewards, with 10% set aside for network bootstrapping rewards. Additionally, 7% is allocated for airdrops and security bug rewards, and 6% is assigned to an additional development fund. A further 5% is allocated for listing and market making (MM) activities, and 2% is reserved for the public sale. The remaining 20% is split equally between the seed round sale and two rounds of private sales.

Cros functions as an Ethereum Layer 2 and AI-powered platform aimed at improving in-game advertising by connecting advertisers, builders, and players. The platform enables game developers to monetize their creations, while advertisers can reach a vast audience of gamers across mobile, PC, console, as well as gaming metaverses through advertisements that blend seamlessly into gameplay, avoiding disruption.

