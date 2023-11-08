Business News Report
November 08, 2023

Binance Launches Secure Web3 Wallet Featuring MPC Technology

by
Published: November 08, 2023 at 4:39 am Updated: November 08, 2023 at 4:39 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 08, 2023 at 4:39 am

In Brief

Binance launched the Binance Web3 Wallet, a tool aimed at simplifying and securing user interactions within the Web3 space.

Binance Launches Secure Web3 Wallet Featuring MPC Technology

Binance has unveiled a new secure and easy-to-use wallet solution – the Binance Web3 Wallet. Leveraging multi-party computation (MPC) technology, the Binance Web3 Wallet aims to enhance digital asset management. It removes the need for users to remember a seed phrase, yet still ensures full custody of assets.

The Binance Web3 Wallet operates by generating three key-shares, each stored in a separate location: the user’s personal cloud storage, their own device, and Binance’s protected servers. This distributed approach to key management enhances security, offering users peace of mind in the safety of their digital assets.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, emphasizes the wallet’s role in empowering users with self-sovereign finance capabilities. The Web3 Wallet embodies Binance’s commitment to bridging centralized and decentralized financial systems. It lowers barriers, empowering users to take complete control of their assets.

Binance and MPC Technology

Richard Teng, Binance’s Head of Regional Markets, states, “We have incorporated MPC technology as well as Binance’s trusted security infrastructure within the Web3 Wallet. By removing the stress of losing one’s seed phrase, we provide a secure and smooth entry point for millions of users to safely and easily explore the Web3 universe.”

The wallet’s design is not only secure but also user-friendly, integrating seamlessly into the mobile app. The Binance Web3 Wallet streamlines DeFi interactions and opens doors to a range of DeFi services. It features an ‘Airdrop Zone’ for unique airdrops and enables cross-chain trading.

Binance’s vision for the blockchain industry focuses on creating user experiences that embody simplicity and security, promoting global adoption. The Binance Web3 Wallet is a step towards this vision, ensuring that users can navigate Web3 in a user-friendly and protected environment.

With the launch of the Web3 Wallet, Binance reaffirms its commitment to spurring innovation in digital finance. The company places a high priority on security, user sovereignty, and seamless integration as cornerstones of the financial future.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Wix Launches Conversational AI Chat for Personalized Business Solutions

by Victor Dey
November 08, 2023

Authentick Raises $4 Million in Funding, Partners with TikTok, Shopify and Lazada for NFTs

by Victor Dey
November 08, 2023

The Graph Foundation Announces ‘New Era’ Update, Eases Web3 Data Access with AI Features

by Victor Dey
November 07, 2023

IBM Launches Cloud-Native SIEM, Bolsters Security Operations with AI

by Victor Dey
November 07, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Citadel’s $3.3 Million Funding Fuels Ambitious Web3 Gaming Expansion

by Nik Asti
November 08, 2023

Wix Launches Conversational AI Chat for Personalized Business Solutions

by Victor Dey
November 08, 2023

Trust Wallet Launches Wallet as a Service, Broadens Web3 Accessibility for Businesses

by Nik Asti
November 08, 2023

UK Crypto Startup Pimlico Raises $4.2 Million from A16z to Simplify Ethereum Product Development

by Kumar Gandharv
November 08, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Citadel’s $3.3 Million Funding Fuels Ambitious Web3 Gaming Expansion
Business News Report
Citadel’s $3.3 Million Funding Fuels Ambitious Web3 Gaming Expansion
by Nik Asti
November 8, 2023
Wix Launches Conversational AI Chat for Personalized Business Solutions
News Report Technology
Wix Launches Conversational AI Chat for Personalized Business Solutions
by Victor Dey
November 8, 2023
Trust Wallet Launches Wallet as a Service, Broadens Web3 Accessibility for Businesses
News Report Software
Trust Wallet Launches Wallet as a Service, Broadens Web3 Accessibility for Businesses
by Nik Asti
November 8, 2023
UK Crypto Startup Pimlico Raises $4.2 Million from A16z to Simplify Ethereum Product Development
Markets News Report
UK Crypto Startup Pimlico Raises $4.2 Million from A16z to Simplify Ethereum Product Development
by Kumar Gandharv
November 8, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.