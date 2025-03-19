en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
March 19, 2025

Binance Rolls Out Private Portfolios For Spot Copy Trading

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 19, 2025 at 8:06 am Updated: March 19, 2025 at 8:06 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 19, 2025 at 8:06 am

In Brief

Binance has introduced private portfolios for spot copy trading, allowing lead traders to create and share them with selected copy traders.

Binance Rolls Out Private Portfolios For Spot Copy Trading

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has introduced a new feature called Private Portfolios for spot copy trading, now available on both the Binance website and mobile application. This feature enables lead traders in eligible regions to create private portfolios and share them with selected copy traders using a unique link and code. With this update, Lead traders gain more control over who can access their copy trading portfolios.

Copy traders can select the lead traders they wish to copy, allowing them to learn different trading strategies and benefit from the expertise of experienced traders. There are two types of copy trading modes available: Fixed Amount and Fixed Ratio. These options give users flexibility in how their trades are executed. 

Before choosing a lead trader to copy, copy traders can review key performance metrics such as Return on Investment (ROI) and Profit and Loss (PnL) to help them select strategies that align with their risk tolerance. Lead traders, on the other hand, can earn profits from their copy traders, receive commissions from their copy traders’ trading fees, and gain access to exclusive benefits.

How To Open Private Portfolio And Start Copy Trading

In order to open a private portfolio with spot copy trading, users should log in to their Binance account, click on “Trade” and then “Copy Trading.” From there, they should choose “Spot Copy Trading,” select “Lead,” and then “Spot – Private.” Users can enter the amount they wish to commit to the portfolio and set the profit sharing percentage, then click “Confirm.” Afterward, they can select “Create” and set a maximum number of participants for the private portfolio. A unique invitation link and code will be generated to allow others to join.

In order to begin copy trading, users should log in to their Binance account, click on “Trade” and “Copy Trading,” then choose “Spot Copy Trading.” After selecting a preferred portfolio, they can click the “Copy” button to start.

Binance is a prominent global blockchain platform, known for operating the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by both trading volume and the number of registered users. The platform serves over 250 million users across more than 100 countries, and is recognized for its security features, transparency, efficient trading engine, investor protections, and extensive range of digital asset offerings. Binance provides a wide array of services including trading, finance, education, research, social impact initiatives, payments, institutional solutions, and Web3 capabilities.

Recently, Binance has introduced zero-fee trading on all trading pairs within the Binance Wallet, a promotion that will remain active until September 17th.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitget Wallet Upgrades Swap To Super DEX, Expanding Access To Decentralized Trading, Early Investment Opportunities, And Sustainable Profit

by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025

Gate.io Partners With Oracle Red Bull Racing In F1 To Usher In New Era Of Speed And Innovation

by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025

Glassnode: Bitcoin Adjusts To New Price Range, While Long-Term Holders Remain Inactive 

by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025

Swarms Introduces API Update V4 With Enhanced Performance And Launches Startup Program For AI Developers

by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Wallet Upgrades Swap To Super DEX, Expanding Access To Decentralized Trading, Early Investment Opportunities, And Sustainable Profit

by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025

Gate.io Partners With Oracle Red Bull Racing In F1 To Usher In New Era Of Speed And Innovation

by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025

Glassnode: Bitcoin Adjusts To New Price Range, While Long-Term Holders Remain Inactive 

by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025

Swarms Introduces API Update V4 With Enhanced Performance And Launches Startup Program For AI Developers

by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bitget Wallet Upgrades Swap To Super DEX, Expanding Access To Decentralized Trading, Early Investment Opportunities, And Sustainable Profit
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Upgrades Swap To Super DEX, Expanding Access To Decentralized Trading, Early Investment Opportunities, And Sustainable Profit
by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025
Gate.io Partners With Oracle Red Bull Racing In F1 To Usher In New Era Of Speed And Innovation
News Report Technology
Gate.io Partners With Oracle Red Bull Racing In F1 To Usher In New Era Of Speed And Innovation
by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025
Glassnode: Bitcoin Adjusts To New Price Range, While Long-Term Holders Remain Inactive 
Markets News Report Technology
Glassnode: Bitcoin Adjusts To New Price Range, While Long-Term Holders Remain Inactive 
by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025
Swarms Introduces API Update V4 With Enhanced Performance And Launches Startup Program For AI Developers
News Report Technology
Swarms Introduces API Update V4 With Enhanced Performance And Launches Startup Program For AI Developers
by Alisa Davidson
March 19, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.