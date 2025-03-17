Binance Introduces Zero-Fee Trading On All Binance Wallet Trading Pairs

In Brief Binance has launched zero-fee trading on all trading pairs within the Binance Wallet, available until September 17th.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the launch of zero-fee trading on all trading pairs within the Binance Wallet. This promotion is currently ongoing and will end at 08:00 (UTC) on September 17th.

During the promotion, all swaps will have no trading fees, but users will still need to pay network gas fees. The zero-fee trading applies only to swaps made through the integrated Swap and Bridge features or Quick Buy in Binance Alpha within the Binance Wallet. Transactions conducted via third-party decentralised applications (dApps) are not eligible for the promotion. To participate, users must use a backed-up keyless address in their Binance Wallet, as imported wallets do not qualify.

In order to get started, users are advised to update their Binance application to the latest version, create and back up their Binance Wallet, and then log into the application. After logging in, they should go to “Assets,” select “Wallet,” tap “Trade,” and proceed to the “Swap” or “Bridge” section. From there, users can choose any available trading pair and complete their swap with zero trading fees.

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem, renowned for powering the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of both trading volume and registered users. Serving over 250 million users in more than 100 countries, the platform is recognized for its strong security measures, transparency, fast trading engine, investor protections, and a wide variety of digital asset offerings. These services include trading, finance, education, research, social impact, payments, institutional solutions, and Web3 functionalities.

Recently, Binance introduced the Binance Traders Boot Camp, a multi-week initiative aimed at helping beginner and intermediate traders enhance their trading abilities and gain greater confidence in the market.

