UXUY Introduces Biturbo As Its Fifth Launchpad Project, Enabling Users To Earn TBO Tokens Starting June 24

In Brief UXUY will launch the hybrid EVM blockchain Biturbo as its fifth project on the launchpad at 10:00 UTC on June 24th.

Decentralized trading platform UXUY announced the upcoming launch of the hybrid Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain Biturbo (TBO) as its fifth project on the launchpad. The launch is scheduled for 10:00 UTC on June 24th.

Biturbo is developed as a Layer 2 solution compatible with the EVM, leveraging the security of Bitcoin. Its integration of EVM compatibility serves to connect Bitcoin with Ethereum’s smart contract functionalities, thereby enabling the creation of decentralized applications (dApps) and financial instruments on Bitcoin.

It combines Bitcoin’s Proof of Transaction (PoT) and Ethereum’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL) mechanisms to bolster network security and operational efficiency.

Biturbo represents UXUY’s first ERC-20 protocol project. The total supply of TBO is set at 1 billion, with the UXUY launchpad offering 6,666,500 TBO for subscription. The subscription price is $0.015 per token, and the launchpad has capped subscriptions at a maximum of 500 users.

Users can join the subscription process by downloading the UXUY application, registering, navigating to the “Launch” section, and selecting “Join Now.” They can then proceed to pay with USDT (ETH or BNB) to complete the purchase or receive a refund.

UXUY Launchpad Offers Opportunity To Earn Luck Points During Subscription Round

Furthermore, participants taking part in this Launchpad round can enhance their chances of success by earning lucky points through any Swap transaction conducted in the UXUY application from 10:00 UTC on June 21st to 10:00 UTC on June 24th. The subscription period will then continue until 10:00 UTC on June 25th, followed by the distribution phase starting at 10:00 UTC on June 25th and concluding at 10:00 UTC on June 26th.

UXUY is deeply engaged in the Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystem, integrating fully with the Bitcoin Lightning Network and Taproot ecosystem to offer users Lightning Address decentralized identifier (DID) services. The platform has been incubated and funded by Binance Labs.

Since February, UXUY has introduced projects like INDS, Runestone, INDStone, and Blueberry Ring through its launchpad.

