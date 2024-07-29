QnA3.AI Launches New Features With Solana Actions And Forms Strategic Partnership With Dialect
In Brief
QnA3.AI announced it has integrated Solana Actions and blinks feature and partnered with the protocol for product experiences, Dialect.
Decentralized AI-driven platform QnA3.AI announced the integration of the newly introduced Solana Actions and blinks feature and has formed a strategic partnership with the protocol for product experiences, Dialect.
Through this integration, QnA3.AI members will be able to explore Web3 in greater depth and gain insights from key opinion leaders (KOLs). In addition, participants will be able to directly vote and share their views about these KOLs via social media platform X.
Solana Actions and blockchain links, known as blinks, are new features that are now available in the Solana builder toolkit. With Solana Actions, users can convert any transaction into a blockchain link that can be shared across the internet, bypassing the need for third-party applications. Solana blinks take these actions and turn them into shareable links, allowing any website capable of displaying a URL to facilitate Solana transactions. As a result, blinks enable websites and social media platforms to serve as access points for on-chain transactions, improving the accessibility and ease of use of decentralized applications (dApps).
This development marks another notable advancement for QnA3.AI within the Solana ecosystem. Additionally, users will be able to utilize the platform’s AI capabilities to monitor and analyze real-time market sentiment of various tokens.
After engaging with numerous KOLs and recently introducing the KOL analysis feature, the accuracy of the data has been enhanced. With QnA3.AI’s database and analytical capabilities, the token sentiment analysis function is now in the internal testing phase and is anticipated to be launched soon.
QnA3.AI Integrates With Particle Network’s Wallet Abstraction To Enhance Its AI Ecosystem
It represents a decentralized platform driven by AI aimed at improving knowledge management within Web3. It offers tools for data analysis, market predictions, and automated trading strategies through machine learning algorithms. The platform combines AI with decentralized technologies to guarantee secure, transparent, and community-governed operations.
Recently, it has integrated with modular Layer 1 blockchain Particle Network‘s wallet abstraction. This enhancement improves its AI ecosystem, providing decentralized intelligence that supports informed decision-making and cryptocurrency trading strategies.
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.
