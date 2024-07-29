News Report Technology
July 29, 2024

QnA3.AI Launches New Features With Solana Actions And Forms Strategic Partnership With Dialect

by
Published: July 29, 2024 at 5:03 am Updated: July 29, 2024 at 5:04 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 29, 2024 at 5:03 am

In Brief

QnA3.AI announced it has integrated Solana Actions and blinks feature and partnered with the protocol for product experiences, Dialect.

QnA3.AI Launches New Features With Solana Actions And Forms Strategic Partnership With Dialect

Decentralized AI-driven platform QnA3.AI announced the integration of the newly introduced Solana Actions and blinks feature and has formed a strategic partnership with the protocol for product experiences, Dialect

Through this integration, QnA3.AI members will be able to explore Web3 in greater depth and gain insights from key opinion leaders (KOLs). In addition, participants will be able to directly vote and share their views about these KOLs via social media platform X.

Solana Actions and blockchain links, known as blinks, are new features that are now available in the Solana builder toolkit. With Solana Actions, users can convert any transaction into a blockchain link that can be shared across the internet, bypassing the need for third-party applications. Solana blinks take these actions and turn them into shareable links, allowing any website capable of displaying a URL to facilitate Solana transactions. As a result, blinks enable websites and social media platforms to serve as access points for on-chain transactions, improving the accessibility and ease of use of decentralized applications (dApps).

This development marks another notable advancement for QnA3.AI within the Solana ecosystem. Additionally, users will be able to utilize the platform’s AI capabilities to monitor and analyze real-time market sentiment of various tokens.

After engaging with numerous KOLs and recently introducing the KOL analysis feature, the accuracy of the data has been enhanced. With QnA3.AI’s database and analytical capabilities, the token sentiment analysis function is now in the internal testing phase and is anticipated to be launched soon.

QnA3.AI Integrates With Particle Network’s Wallet Abstraction To Enhance Its AI Ecosystem

It represents a decentralized platform driven by AI aimed at improving knowledge management within Web3. It offers tools for data analysis, market predictions, and automated trading strategies through machine learning algorithms. The platform combines AI with decentralized technologies to guarantee secure, transparent, and community-governed operations.

Recently, it has integrated with modular Layer 1 blockchain Particle Network‘s wallet abstraction. This enhancement improves its AI ecosystem, providing decentralized intelligence that supports informed decision-making and cryptocurrency trading strategies.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Fractal Completes Testing Phase Reset, Enabling Access To Core Functionality Developers

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

QCP Capital: Trump Made Optimistic Remarks At Nashville Bitcoin 2024 Conference, But BTC Has Yet To Break Its Historical High

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

Crypto Weekly Highlights: Examining the Performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 29, 2024

Jambo And PixelVerse Unite To Connect Web3 Gaming With Mobile Access In Emerging Markets

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Fractal Completes Testing Phase Reset, Enabling Access To Core Functionality Developers

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

QCP Capital: Trump Made Optimistic Remarks At Nashville Bitcoin 2024 Conference, But BTC Has Yet To Break Its Historical High

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

Jambo And PixelVerse Unite To Connect Web3 Gaming With Mobile Access In Emerging Markets

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

pSTAKE Finance Launches Its Bitcoin Liquid Staking Solution On Babylon

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Fractal Completes Testing Phase Reset, Enabling Access To Core Functionality Developers
News Report Software Technology
Fractal Completes Testing Phase Reset, Enabling Access To Core Functionality Developers
by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024
QCP Capital: Trump Made Optimistic Remarks At Nashville Bitcoin 2024 Conference, But BTC Has Yet To Break Its Historical High
Markets News Report Technology
QCP Capital: Trump Made Optimistic Remarks At Nashville Bitcoin 2024 Conference, But BTC Has Yet To Break Its Historical High
by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024
Crypto Weekly Highlights: Examining the Performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin
Opinion Top Lists Business Markets Software Technology
Crypto Weekly Highlights: Examining the Performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 29, 2024
Jambo And PixelVerse Unite To Connect Web3 Gaming With Mobile Access In Emerging Markets
Business News Report Technology
Jambo And PixelVerse Unite To Connect Web3 Gaming With Mobile Access In Emerging Markets
by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.