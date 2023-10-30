Business News Report
October 30, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM to Invest $50M in Animoca Brands for Web3 Expansion

by
Published: October 30, 2023 at 8:37 am Updated: October 30, 2023 at 8:38 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: October 30, 2023 at 8:37 am

In Brief

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Investment Fund announced it intends to invest US$50 million in Hong Kong’s Animoca Brands.

Saudi Arabia's NEOM to Invest $50M in Hong Kong's Animoca Brands, Boosting Web3 Development

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Investment Fund today revealed plans to invest US$50 million in Hong Kong’s Animoca Brands. Animoca Brands is a leader in digital property rights for the open metaverse. The strategic collaboration received backing from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, a component of Crown Prince Salman Jr.’s ambitious US$500 billion initiative.

Animoca Brands has forged a Strategic Partnership Memorandum of Understanding with NEOM, aiming to fuel Web3 projects in accordance with the Saudi Vision 2030 blueprint.

NEOM Investment Fund said it plans to invest US$25 million by issuing convertible notes with a cap price set at A$4.50 per share. This structure mirrors the strategic funding round Animoca Brands announced in September 2022. The investment strategy also involves buying the company’s shares on the secondary market for the remaining US$25 million.

Partnering to Bolster Web3 Growth

Through this partnership, the two entities will pool their strengths to create robust Web3 enterprise service solutions. These solutions are expected to have a worldwide commercial impact. Riyadh and the NEOM area will benefit from these technological developments, marking a major step forward for the region.

Animoca Brands will spearhead a slew of Web3 projects, including establishing a hub in NEOM. This hub will nurture the local Web3 ecosystem using resources from Animoca Brands, its subsidiaries, and its broad investment portfolio.

The implementation of the Convertible Notes Financing agreement awaits the fulfillment of specific prerequisites. Majid Mufti, CEO of NEOM Investment Fund, shared his enthusiasm.

Our collaboration with Animoca Brands is a strategic move to strengthen NEOM’s digital foundation. We see Web3’s potential as transformative for global industries.

Mufti said

Echoing the sentiment, Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said, “Aligning with NEOM, an epitome of innovation and visionary projects, is an honor.” He added, “We’ve always seen the Web3 ecosystem as a groundbreaking ‘meta-nation’. NEOM could set the benchmark by fully utilizing blockchain technology.”

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitcoin Whitepaper’s 15th Anniversary: Web3 Experts and Founders Reflect on Its Significant Impact

by Victor Dey
October 31, 2023

President Biden Signs Executive Order for Safe and Trustworthy AI Development

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

UK’s Analytics Firm Ascential to Sell Digital Commerce, Product Design Ventures for $1.7 Billion

by Kumar Gandharv
October 30, 2023

LastPass Customers Loose $4.4M from Crypto Wallets in a Single Day

by Kumar Gandharv
October 30, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle

by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023

OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy

by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023

Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions
News Report Technology
Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions
by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023
Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle
Business News Report
Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle
by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023
OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy
Markets News Report
OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy
by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023
Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line
News Report Technology
Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line
by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.