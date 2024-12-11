Binance Kicks Off $5M ‘Airdrop Carnival,’ Celebrating Wallet Relaunch With Newly Enhanced Airdrop Zone

In Brief Binance launches a $5 million “Airdrop Carnival” to celebrate the release of its revamped Wallet, allowing users to explore the new features and the enhanced Airdrop Zone, the exchange’s largest airdrop platform to date.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it has launched the $5 million Airdrop Carnival to celebrate the release of its revamped Binance Wallet. As part of the event, users will have the opportunity to explore the upgraded Binance Wallet and the newly enhanced Airdrop Zone, the exchange’s largest airdrop platform to date.

Throughout the promotion period, Binance will announce a series of airdrops from various Web3 projects over several weeks, offering users a chance to participate in a total reward pool worth over $5 million in tokens. The campaign is currently underway and will conclude at 23:59 UTC on February 28th.

This week, airdrop campaigns from projects such as Bitlayer, Orderly, and Prosper will be launched, with the Bitlayer airdrop already live in the Binance Wallet. Additional projects will be revealed in the coming weeks, so users are encouraged to stay updated through Binance Wallet’s social media channels. Other sponsors include Story Protocol, EarnM, Plume Network, DappOS, Deeplink, Metis, Solv, Solayer, Goplus, Ethena, Bedrock, Bracket Labs, DIN, FourMeme, Tranchess, and zkPass.

In order to participate, users are encouraged to log in to the Binance application, tap on the [Wallets] tab, select [Web3], and choose [Discover]. Then, navigate to [Exclusive Airdrops] and tap [Join Now] for the desired airdrop. Follow the instructions provided on each airdrop page.

Earlier this week, Binance unveiled the “Seamless” upgrade to its Binance Wallet, marking the first of several product updates as part of the wallet’s relaunch. The new features include a Unified Wallet for Streamlined Asset Management, allowing users to manage their cryptocurrency across multiple wallets in a single, unified view, eliminating the need to switch between wallets or networks.

The Airdrop Zone has also been revamped, providing easier access to exclusive airdrops through an enhanced Reward Center. Additionally, the wallet’s sleek new design offers a modern, user-friendly interface for a smoother Web3 experience.

