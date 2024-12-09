Binance Introduces Movement Network On HODLer Airdrops, Opens MOVE For Spot Trading

In Brief Binance launches Movement Network’s MOVE on its Airdrops Portal, enabling users subscribed to BNB via Simple Earn Flexible or Locked products to qualify for the token airdrop.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the launch of the Move-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, Movement Network’s MOVE token, on its Airdrops Portal. This initiative allows users who subscribed to BNB through Simple Earn Flexible or Locked products between 00:00 UTC on December 2nd and 23:59 UTC on December 5th to qualify for the MOVE token airdrop.

The MOVE HODLer Airdrops page is expected to go live today, and the MOVE token will be distributed to eligible users’ Spot Wallets approximately one hour before trading begins.

Binance has already listed the MOVE token and opened trading with the following pairs: MOVE/BTC, MOVE/USDT, MOVE/BNB, MOVE/FDUSD, and MOVE/TRY. These pairs include a seed tag to provide enhanced visibility during the launch phase.

Movement Network, a blockchain platform shaped by community involvement, is built to deliver high transaction throughput (TPS) with the Move programming language. It offers key features such as instant finality, seamless native liquidity access from its inception, and customizable modular components tailored to diverse use cases. Recently, the platform launched the Movement Network Mainnet Beta, empowering infrastructure providers to operate follower nodes.

The total supply of MOVE tokens stands at 10 billion. Of this, 200 million tokens, equivalent to 2% of the total supply, have been allocated for the HODLer Airdrop rewards. Additionally, 5% of the total token supply is set to be allocated to Binance Launchpool six months after the token’s spot listing. The circulating supply of MOVE tokens at the time of listing on Binance is 2.25 billion, ensuring adequate liquidity for early trading activity.

What Are HODLer Airdrops And How To Participate?

In order to participate in the HODLer airdrops and maximize potential rewards, users are advised to navigate to the [Earn] section on Binance and search for BNB. From there, they can subscribe to Simple Earn products, choosing either Flexible or Locked options based on their preferences.

Snapshots of user balances and total pool balances are taken periodically at random intervals each hour to determine users’ hourly average balances in the subscribed Simple Earn products. Binance will calculate rewards based on these historical snapshots, ensuring fair distribution.

Eligible participants will have their HODLer Airdrops rewards automatically credited to their Spot Wallets within 24 hours of the airdrop announcement.

