Binance Academy Unveils ‘AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain’ Course To Simplify Node Deployment

In Brief Binance Academy has launched a new online course, “AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain,” designed to guide users in deploying BNB Chain nodes using AWS Blockchain Node Runners.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency educational platform of Binance and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Binance Academy announced the launch of a new online course titled “AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain.”

“Education is critical for crypto adoption, and at Binance Academy, we are committed to providing accessible, high-quality learning resources,” said Stephen McAllister, Team Lead at Binance Academy, in a written statement. “By partnering with AWS to launch the ‘AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain’ course, we aim to make blockchain infrastructure even more accessible and practical for developers and enthusiasts worldwide,” he added.

The “AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain” is a brief, 15-minute course that provides practical, step-by-step instructions on deploying BNB Chain nodes using AWS Blockchain Node Runners. This open-source initiative is aimed at simplifying the deployment and management of self-managed blockchain nodes on AWS through deployable blueprints. The course blends theoretical concepts with hands-on demonstrations, making it ideal for developers, infrastructure providers, and blockchain enthusiasts who want to efficiently host their own BNB Chain nodes.

The BNB Chain blueprint, part of the AWS Blockchain Node Runners program, was initially introduced at AWS re:Invent, a global cloud computing learning conference held in Las Vegas from December 2 to 6, 2024. During this event, AWS showcased the “AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain” blueprint through a series of workshops, including an overview of the program and a hands-on lab. Attendees learned how to utilize deployable blueprints to set up nodes for several prominent blockchain networks, including the BNB Chain.

Those taking the “AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain” course will learn how AWS Node Runners simplify node infrastructure management. The course covers the architecture and features of deployable blueprints for BNB Chain, with a guided hands-on deployment to help learners set up their own BNB Chain node on AWS. Additionally, participants will gain access to a variety of AWS Web3 resources, supporting further blockchain development and innovation.

What Is Binance Academy?

It is a platform for blockchain and cryptocurrency education, offering a vast collection of over 1,000 articles and glossary entries, along with courses covering blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, Web3, and more. Launched in 2018, it has since reached millions of learners globally, providing content in more than 30 languages.

In addition to its core educational resources, Binance Academy runs initiatives such as Learn and Earn, the University Outreach Program, and the Student Ambassador Program. It also collaborates with leading online learning platforms, professional organizations, and industry partnerships to expand its reach and impact.

