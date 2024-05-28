BEVM Partners With Bybit Web3 Wallet To Launch One-Month Airdrop Campaign, Offering Over 1.47M BEVM Tokens Worth Of $600,000 In Rewards

In Brief BEVM launched an airdrop campaign with Bybit Web3 Wallet to reward participants for engaging in cross-chain bridging, staking, and swapping.

Bitcoin Layer 2 project BEVM initiated a one-month airdrop campaign in collaboration with Bybit Web3 Wallet, which is starting today. Participants can utilize the Bybit Web3 Wallet to engage in cross-chain bridging, staking, swapping, and other interactive activities to qualify for a portion of the 1,47 million BEVM token worth of $600,000 airdrop pool.

The ecosystem projects participating in the airdrop event include the liquid staking protocol for Bitcoin on the BEVM network Bido, the over-collateralized stablecoin Satoshi Protocol, the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) BEVMSwap, and the modular cross-chain bridge protocol oooo, tailored for the BTC ecosystem.

Users are encouraged to participate in social quests and engage with Bitcoin Layer 2 decentralized applications (dApps) to qualify for airdrops from the BEVM prize pool, valued at $210,000. Moreover, by linking the Bybit Seed Phrase Wallet to the BEVM address, users can undertake BTC staking activities with Bido and contribute to sharing a BEVM prize pool valued at $120,000.

Depositing BTC or WSTBTC to borrow SAT on the Satoshi Protocol platform will allow users to vie for a share of the BEVM prize pool valued at $90,000. Meanwhile, accomplishing an on-chain bridge operation on oooo, which involves bridging BTC from any Bitcoin Layer 2 to BEVM on oooo using the Bybit Seed Phrase Wallet, will potentially enable users to earn a portion of the BEVM prize pool valued at $90,000.

Users will additionally obtain token airdrops from different ecosystem projects following their engagement in project interactions. All rewards will be deposited into users’ Bybit Wallets subsequent to the token generation event (TGE).

BEVM Raises $10M In Funding Rounds, Launches Its Bitcoin Layer 2 Network Mainnet

BEVM is an EMV-compatible Bitcoin Layer 2 network built on Taproot Consensus, utilizing BTC as gas. Presently, the project has over 1 million registered user addresses, manages over 10 million transactions, and accommodates over 100 ecosystem projects.

Recently, BEVM raised $10 million in funding through seed and Series A rounds, led by RockTree Capital, Waterdrip Capital, Arkstream Capital, and other investors, elevating its valuation to $200 million. In March, BEVM launched its mainnet, enabling users to transfer their assets to the mainnet via BEVM’s official bridge or through third-party bridges.

