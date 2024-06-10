News Report Technology
June 10, 2024

Berachain Unveils bArtio B2 Public Testnet, Enabling Access For Users And Developers

by
Published: June 10, 2024 at 3:30 am Updated: June 10, 2024 at 3:30 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 10, 2024 at 3:30 am

In Brief

EVM-compatible blockchain, Berachain, built on Proof-of-Liquidity, launched bArtio B2 public testnet, allowing users to explore the network.

Berachain Unveils bArtio B2 Public Testnet, Enabling Access For Users And Developers

Layer 1 blockchain Berachain launched its public testnet, bArtio B2, enabling users to engage and explore the network. Berachain is an EVM-compatible blockchain built on Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) and supported by  BeaconKit, a modular, customizable layer for EVM-based blockchains.

BeaconKit, the foundation of Berachain, allows builders to launch single-slot finality EIP-compatible Layer 1 and Layer 2 EVM blockchains.

BeaconKit has been tested on various execution clients, including Geth, Erigon, Nethermind, Besu, Reth, and Ethereumjs.

BeaconKit facilitates fast execution by utilizing Berachain’s BeaconBlock on top of CometBFT block. Its blockchains enforce that Validators sign the StateRoot prior to accepting the block. As a result, the block verification procedure is significantly streamlined, minimizing the period from BlockGossip to Inclusion.

Furthermore, BeaconKit does not rely on Cosmos modules and permits blockchain injecting custom logic as needed to create Custom Block Validity rules and Processing logic. Additionally, beyond its support for EIP-4844, BeaconKit may be utilized with ABCI 2.0 compatible consensus engines. This compatibility allows for seamless integration with Rollkit, forging a path to robust Layer 2 networks.

The latest iteration of Berachain, V2, introduced a novel architecture that enhances the execution of client diversity and consensus, aiming to provide a consistent experience for EVM smart contract development.

Berachain Plans Mainnet Launch In 2024 Following Artio Public Testnet Roll Out

Berachain specializes in decentralized finance (DeFi) trading, lending, and borrowing services utilizing its unique tri-token system. It employs the PoL consensus mechanism that aligns network incentives, promoting collaboration among Berachain validators, ecosystem projects, as well as users.

The project aims to roll out its mainnet later in 2024. Berachain launched the public testnet Artio in January. Recently, the platform secured more than $69 million in a funding round led by Brevan Howard Digital and Framework Ventures.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Backpack Wallet Unveils Update Featuring Optimized UI, Metaplex Core NFT Support, And Mask Balances Feature

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024

Metis Launches Governance Proposal To Pair More Liquid Staking Providers With Sequencer Nodes

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Backpack Wallet Unveils Update Featuring Optimized UI, Metaplex Core NFT Support, And Mask Balances Feature

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Aergo Prepares for V4 Hard Fork Upgrade With Major System Improvements Coming Next Month

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability

by Alisa Davidson
June 07, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation
News Report Technology
Kuaishou Technology Unveils Kling AI, Empowering Users To Create Videos Via Text-to-Video Generation
by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
Backpack Wallet Unveils Update Featuring Optimized UI, Metaplex Core NFT Support, And Mask Balances Feature
News Report Technology
Backpack Wallet Unveils Update Featuring Optimized UI, Metaplex Core NFT Support, And Mask Balances Feature
by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
Aergo Prepares for V4 Hard Fork Upgrade With Major System Improvements Coming Next Month
News Report
Aergo Prepares for V4 Hard Fork Upgrade With Major System Improvements Coming Next Month
by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability
News Report Technology
Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability
by Alisa Davidson
June 7, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.