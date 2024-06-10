Berachain Unveils bArtio B2 Public Testnet, Enabling Access For Users And Developers

In Brief EVM-compatible blockchain, Berachain, built on Proof-of-Liquidity, launched bArtio B2 public testnet, allowing users to explore the network.

Layer 1 blockchain Berachain launched its public testnet, bArtio B2, enabling users to engage and explore the network. Berachain is an EVM-compatible blockchain built on Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) and supported by BeaconKit, a modular, customizable layer for EVM-based blockchains.

BeaconKit, the foundation of Berachain, allows builders to launch single-slot finality EIP-compatible Layer 1 and Layer 2 EVM blockchains.

BeaconKit has been tested on various execution clients, including Geth, Erigon, Nethermind, Besu, Reth, and Ethereumjs.

BeaconKit facilitates fast execution by utilizing Berachain’s BeaconBlock on top of CometBFT block. Its blockchains enforce that Validators sign the StateRoot prior to accepting the block. As a result, the block verification procedure is significantly streamlined, minimizing the period from BlockGossip to Inclusion.

Furthermore, BeaconKit does not rely on Cosmos modules and permits blockchain injecting custom logic as needed to create Custom Block Validity rules and Processing logic. Additionally, beyond its support for EIP-4844, BeaconKit may be utilized with ABCI 2.0 compatible consensus engines. This compatibility allows for seamless integration with Rollkit, forging a path to robust Layer 2 networks.

The latest iteration of Berachain, V2, introduced a novel architecture that enhances the execution of client diversity and consensus, aiming to provide a consistent experience for EVM smart contract development.

Berachain Plans Mainnet Launch In 2024 Following Artio Public Testnet Roll Out

Berachain specializes in decentralized finance (DeFi) trading, lending, and borrowing services utilizing its unique tri-token system. It employs the PoL consensus mechanism that aligns network incentives, promoting collaboration among Berachain validators, ecosystem projects, as well as users.

The project aims to roll out its mainnet later in 2024. Berachain launched the public testnet Artio in January. Recently, the platform secured more than $69 million in a funding round led by Brevan Howard Digital and Framework Ventures.

