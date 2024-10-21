BakerySwap Launchpad Set To Unveil New Memecoin Project On October 22

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BakerySwap announced plans to launch a new memecoin project on its Launchpad at 3:00 AM UTC on October 22nd.

Decentralized exchange and non-fungible token (NFT) platform BakerySwap announced plans to launch a new memecoin project on its Launchpad at 3:00 AM UTC on October 22nd.

This upcoming token will be based on the Ethereum blockchain, with a total supply of 10 billion tokens. According to the allocation plan, 80% will be distributed through the Launchpad, while 20% will be allocated for liquidity and airdrops. All tokens will enter full circulation following the Token Generation Event (TGE). The token will be revealed during the TGE, with trading set to commence after the token sale on October 24th.

BakerySwap has stated that the launch amount will consist of 8 billion tokens, with the initial price determined by dividing the total ETH contributed by 8 billion tokens.

Notably, in contrast to previous projects, this initiative includes a price protection mechanism that ensures the token’s price will not fall below the initial offering price while still providing adequate liquidity. All ETH contributed will be added to the Uniswap V3 liquidity pool at the initial price. Additionally, any tokens sold for ETH at this price will be burned, creating a deflationary effect and helping to maintain the token’s scarcity.

⏳ Countdown: 24 hours left!



🚀 Get your ETH ready and participate on https://t.co/QRGFo0toQd



🌟 The #memecoin will be revealed, with TGE and trading starting after the token sale on Oct 24



ℹ️ More info: https://t.co/FMbUV0Pnrq pic.twitter.com/fcAKWxHbPI — BakerySwap (@bakery_swap) October 21, 2024

PUMP Memecoin Reaches $100M In Pre-Sale

BakerySwap operates as an automated market maker and a marketplace for NFTs on the Binance Smart Chain. It integrates NFT functionalities with decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, allowing users to swap tokens quickly and efficiently.

The platform has previously launched several projects on its Launchpad, including IQ50, BitcoinVM, 20EX, and OSKy. Recently, it introduced the PUMP memecoin, which achieved a pre-sale of $100 million. Following the completion of the token airdrop, 28% of the remaining PUMP tokens were burned after a community vote favored the decision. Additionally, 101% of the tokens used for votes were refunded to the participants.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson