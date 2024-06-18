Babylon Gears Up To Launch Testnet-4 Cap 3 With Fee Adjustment Feature On June 19

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Babylon announced the upcoming launch of Cap 3 for its Babylon Bitcoin Staking Testnet-4, scheduled for 9 AM UTC on June 19th.

Bitcoin staking protocol Babylon announced the upcoming launch of Cap 3 for its Babylon Bitcoin Staking Testnet-4, scheduled for 9 AM UTC on June 19th.

The cap will operate on a time-based schedule, allowing stake submissions for 5 days (120 hours) beginning at Signet BTC block height 200,665, starting at 9 AM UTC on June 19th. It will conclude after 720 blocks, reaching Signet BTC block height 201,385, around 9 AM UTC on June 24th.

Furthermore, Babylon has emphasized that it has incorporated a fee adjustment feature into its staking web decentralized application (dApp) based on community feedback. This feature enables stakers to customize the transaction fee, thereby enhancing the likelihood of their staking transactions being included in the Signet block.

Stakers have the flexibility to unbond and withdraw their stake at any time during the period of seven days. There is also a built-in maximum staking period of approximately one year and three months. If a stake remains active beyond this period, the staker can still withdraw it subsequently.

🔶🔒 Testnet-4 Cap 3 imminent!



Cap 3 of Babylon Bitcoin Staking Testnet-4 goes live on Wednesday, 19 June, 2024!



⚡️️Dashboard: https://t.co/1AnCZW5ybp

⚡️️Galxe: https://t.co/ZAzMR5OgEM



This cap will be time-based, with the testnet accepting stakes for 5 days (120 hours),… pic.twitter.com/vzKxgZRPY9 — Babylon (@babylon_chain) June 18, 2024

What Is Babylon?

Babylon represents a blockchain initiative focused on crafting security-sharing protocols for the decentralized economy. Presently, it is actively developing protocols such as the Bitcoin Staking Protocol, Bitcoin Timestamping Protocol, and Bitcoin Data Availability Protocol.

In the previous year, Babylon raised $18 million in funding from investors such as Polychain Capital and Hack VC. This funding was obtained through a mix of equity and token warrant rounds aimed at expediting project advancement.

Recently, the Web3 wallet Bitget Wallet integrated support for the Babylon Testnet-4 and initiated testnet staking activities through its Earning Center. This allows users to earn SBTC rewards and actively engage in the testnet staking process.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson