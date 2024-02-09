B² Network Partners with StakeStone to Revolutionize BTC Layer2 Ecosystem

StakeStone joined forces with B² Network – a Bitcoin second-layer network – in a partnership aimed at revolutionizing ETH staking.

StakeStone, a leading full-chain liquidity distribution network, has unveiled a strategic partnership with the Bitcoin second-layer network, B² Network. According to the announcement, this collaboration aims to provide strong support for ETH staking, alongside offering enhanced incentives through the upcoming Restaking rewards featured in the Buzz event.

With a commitment to foster efficiency within the crypto ecosystem, StakeStone has articulated its vision to empower the BTC Layer2 ecosystem comprehensively. Through this alliance, StakeStone will play a pivotal role in transforming the landscape of digital asset liquidity by gradually establishing STONE as a premier full-chain interest-bearing Ethereum liquidity standard.

In addition to facilitating ETH staking, StakeStone’s strategic roadmap encompasses a broader objective of enhancing capital efficiency for users, protocols, and ecosystems collaborating with the platform. By leveraging its expertise and network, StakeStone aims to drive changes that resonate across diverse chains and ecosystems.

B² Network offers a shift in Bitcoin’s transaction dynamics, with transactions that are over 50 times cheaper and 300 times faster compared to the traditional Bitcoin network, without compromising on security.

B² Network’s Key Features

B² Network integrates Bitcoin POW (Layer 1) and ZKP (Layer 2), ensuring swift and secure transactions. It seamlessly supports popular wallets like MetaMask and simplifies navigation with BTC or ETH addresses via account abstraction. Moreover, it provides tools for effortless DApp building and migration from EVM-compatible chains.

Additionally, B² Network introduces an innovative Mining Campaign (Buzz) enabling users to deposit assets, assemble rigs, and collaborate for rewards in B² Network native tokens, along with ETH native yield and more.

Through the omni-chain LST protocol, StakeStone and B² Network aim to elevate decentralized yield and liquidity. StakeStone endeavors to fully empower the BTC Layer2 ecosystem and gradually transform STONE into a comprehensive interest-bearing Ethereum liquidity standard. This initiative is designed to enhance capital efficiency for users, protocols, and ecosystems collaborating with StakeStone.

