Avalon Labs Launches WBTC Market On BNB Chain, Expanding Its Ecosystem

In Brief Avalon Labs has announced the launch of the first native WBTC market on BNB Chain, marking a major step in expanding the BNB ecosystem.

BTCFi platform Avalon Labs announced the launch of the first native Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) market on BNB Chain, marking a major step in expanding the BNB ecosystem.

Users can now borrow, lend, or use assets such as WBTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and BNB as collateral, with the integration of WBTC set to enhance these options in the near future.

WBTC is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and other blockchains, fully backed by Bitcoin on a 1:1 basis. This token allows Ethereum-based applications to integrate Bitcoin-backed cryptocurrency into their platforms. By acting as a bridge between Bitcoin and Ethereum, WBTC enables Bitcoin users to access decentralized finance (DeFi) applications while providing Ethereum applications with added liquidity.

What Is Avalon Labs? How Does It Work?

The company establishes itself as a key player in Bitcoin’s financial infrastructure, with a clear vision to create a global on-chain ecosystem for Bitcoin that rivals the scale and influence of traditional financial institutions.

As the BTCFi platform, Avalon Labs currently boasts over $800 million in total value locked (TVL) and 100,000 active users. The platform is composed of four core components: a yield-bearing collateralized debt position (CDP) backed by Bitcoin, powered by Avalon’s CeDeFi lending infrastructure, a lending protocol supported by USDa, a lending protocol that bridges DeFi with institutional centralized finance (CeFi) liquidity providers, and a decentralized lending protocol with an isolation pool mechanism designed to support Bitcoin-backed LSDFi (Liquidity Supported DeFi).

This announcement follows the successful launch of USDa, Avalon Labs’ newly introduced stablecoin on BNB Chain. USDa is an omnichain stablecoin powered by LayerZero, allowing users to utilize USDa across multiple DeFi ecosystems. As a flagship CDP product based on Avalon’s CeDeFi lending platform, USDa can always be exchanged for USDT at a 1:1 ratio, ensuring it remains pegged. Additionally, USDa has no supply cap, providing flexibility and stability within the platform.

