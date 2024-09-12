Arlo Secure 5: Next Level Of Smart Home Security Powered By Arlo Intelligence

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Arlo Technologies introduced Arlo Secure 5, the latest evolution in smart home security, powered by Arlo Intelligence.

Smart home security company Arlo Technologies introduced Arlo Secure 5, the latest evolution in smart home security, powered by Arlo Intelligence. This new proprietary AI technology incorporates several new features, encompassing custom detections, vehicle recognition, and person recognition, marking industry-first advancements.

“Arlo continues to lead the industry with our advanced AI and Computer Vision capabilities, including custom detections, vehicle recognition, and person recognition, that deliver even more peace of mind to Arlo users,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer at Arlo, in the written statement. “Our relentless focus on smart home security, backed by our commitment to also protect our customers’ data and privacy, will continue to drive more industry-first innovations that customers can trust to safeguard their loved ones,” he added.

Arlo Secure improves the capabilities of Arlo devices, offering a comprehensive security solution for users. Utilizing advanced computer vision AI and recognition technology, Arlo Secure 5 delivers detailed alerts, enabling individuals to make well-informed decisions regarding their safety and security.

It brings several new features to enhance security. Person recognition allows users to identify individuals arriving at home through personalized alerts that use names from a private library of named faces. Vehicle recognition offers driveway protection by providing alerts labeled with known vehicles that users have previously named. Custom detection enables users to train Arlo AI to recognize specific objects or changes in the view, triggering tailored notifications based on user-defined criteria.

Currently, it provides two subscription plans that give users access to view, save, and share video cloud storage and event recordings. These plans also offer tools for personalized security, provide notifications for quicker responses, and include advanced object detection features.

Arlo Unveils New Software And Services

Arlo Technologies provides advanced security solutions for homes, businesses, and personal use. Its cloud-based platform offers users real-time visibility and insight to help protect and connect with important people and objects from any location with Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity.

Recently, the company introduced several new categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These offerings include wire-free security cameras, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security systems, and subscription services such as Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson