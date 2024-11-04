Arcium Acquires Core Technology And Team From Inpher To Enhance Network Performance And Capabilities

In Brief Arcium will leverage Inpher’s technology and expertise to enhance performance and expand capabilities on its network ahead of the mainnet launch.

Global supercomputer company Arcium announced the acquisition of core technology from Inpher, a firm specializing in confidential computing, which focuses on enabling privacy-preserving machine learning and analytics.

“With this acquisition, we accelerate the adoption of confidential computing and the Arcium mainnet,” said Yannik Schrade, co-founder and CEO of Arcium, in a written statement. “Inpher’s team of top researchers and PhDs bring advanced MPC solutions that, combined with Arcium’s efficient and trustless execution engine, set a new standard for cloud-level performance data privacy—crucial for scaling decentralized systems,” he added.

Founded almost a decade ago, Inpher has secured more than $25 million in funding from investors, including JP Morgan and Swisscom. With this acquisition, Arcium is integrating members of the Inpher team to expedite the development of its technology in preparation for the mainnet launch. Additionally, patents obtained from Inpher will be made open-source, reflecting Arcium’s commitment to democratizing advanced technology across both Web2 and Web3 platforms, fostering innovation, and driving advancements across multiple industries.

Arcium is a decentralized confidential computing network designed to securely execute computations on fully encrypted data, allowing developers to create applications that safeguard sensitive information. By tackling the transparency challenges inherent in blockchain technology, it facilitates the development of private and secure applications on existing blockchain networks. Through the acquisition of Inpher’s technology, Arcium aims to enhance its capabilities in areas such as confidential AI training, private federated learning, and large-scale data analysis. These advancements will operate within a fully encrypted environment, ensuring comprehensive privacy protection and security.

By integrating Inpher’s patented Multi-Party Computation (MPC) innovations with its own advanced MPC protocols, Arcium is enhancing its platform to support applications in confidential AI, blockchain, and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). This acquisition follows a successful funding round that raised $5.5 million, positioning Arcium as a leading choice for businesses and developers aiming to implement confidential computing solutions on a large scale across diverse industries.

What Is Inpher?

Inpher has been at the forefront of the research and development of innovative confidential computing technologies, supported by a team of esteemed researchers and engineers. Their Manticore protocol and XOR implementation are recognized as among the most advanced MPC solutions for confidential machine learning training and inference. This technology enables computations to be performed on encrypted data without revealing the underlying information, which aligns seamlessly with Arcium’s goal of transforming digital interactions by ensuring that the internet operates entirely on encryption.

“With this acquisition, Arcium will rapidly accelerate the future of secure computing and privacy-preserving AI,” said Jordan Brandt, co-founder and CEO of Inpher, in a written statement. “Inpher’s advanced product and technology capabilities position Arcium as the industry leader in decentralized data privacy and security solutions,” he added.

