Archisinal Joins Forces With University Of Buenos Aires To Modernize UBA Law Facilities Using Polkadot

In Brief Archisinal collaborated with the University of Buenos Aires to develop a Polkadot-based project aimed at modernizing its law facilities.

Web3 data platform Archisinal announced it has collaborated with the Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) to jointly develop a Polkadot-based project aimed at modernizing UBA’s law facilities.

“We are delighted to be the first business to partner with the IA Lab at the University of Buenos Aires,” said Tom Humber, Founder of Archisinal Technologies, in conversation with MPost. “Following the success of the Polkadot Blockchain Academy here last year, we intend to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and applying our product in real-world environments. The architecture and construction industry is in dire need of digitization, and Archisinal aims to lead this transformation using blockchain,” he added.

As part of the partnership, the company will team up with UBA’s Web3, Blockchain, & AI Lab to apply blockchain technology in the fields of design and urbanism. Furthermore, a contest will be initiated to convert the faculty’s Hearing Room into a smart classroom, encouraging participation from students, architects, and members of the academic community.

Using its blockchain platform, Archisinal will utilize the Polkadot blockchain framework to manage the contest. This includes outlining the necessary steps for project execution and utilizing blockchain-based crowdfunding to support the initiative.

The project aims to showcase a practical application of blockchain technology in the academic sector. It will foster community engagement and support the upkeep and enhancement of public infrastructure. Additionally, the initiative will serve as a pilot for Archisinal to demonstrate its value by validating Archisinal’s minimum viable product (MVP) in a collaborative setting.

The UBA has already initiated efforts to explore the advantages of applying blockchain technology through its Web3, Blockchain, & AI Lab earlier. The latest collaboration between UBA and Archisinal is set to further catalyze forthcoming university initiatives, acting as a case study for integrating blockchain technology, supporting academic research, and cultivating future leaders in the industry. Moreover, it is also set to enhance the educational experience for law students by establishing a technological and innovation hub at one of Argentina’s prominent educational institutions.

What Is Archisinal?

Archisinal is a pioneer in interactions with Real-World Assets (RWAs) within the built environment. By utilizing blockchain and AI, it enhances transparency and eliminates the need for trust by democratizing data. This allows builders and collaborators to efficiently monitor and engage with RWAs, promoting transparency, accountability and facilitating dispute resolution.

In January, the platform successfully concluded the ink!ubator development program, which was supported by the Polkadot Treasury’s Bounty Program, an initiative aimed to foster the growth of ecosystems based on ink!, a domain-specific language. Recently, Archisinal was selected as a grantee of the Web3 Foundation Decentralized Futures Program, dedicated to promoting the advancement of the Polkadot ecosystem.

