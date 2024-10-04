Arbitrum’s New ‘Builders Bounty Challenge’ Campaign Offers $10,000 For DApp Creators

In Brief Arbitrum launched the “Builders Bounty Challenge” encouraging developers to create new dApps and compete for a share of a $10,000 grant pool.

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum announced the launch of the Arbitrum Builders Bounty Challenge, aimed at developers, particularly those in Southeast Asia. This initiative encourages the creation of innovative decentralized applications (dApps) on the Arbitrum platform, with participants competing for a share of a $10,000 grant pool. The campaign is currently in progress and is scheduled to end on November 4th.

This bounty is part of a broader effort to showcase and nurture the talents of developers in the region, especially as the community prepares for the DevCon 2024 conference, according to the announcement. However, while the initiative primarily focuses on Southeast Asian developers, it is open to participants from around the world.

The competition invites builders to enhance their skills by building a dApp on Arbitrum. Winners will not only receive grants but also the opportunity to showcase their dApps at a prominent developer conference for Ethereum. Additionally, participants can network with other developers and industry leaders, which may lead to future opportunities within the Arbitrum and Ethereum ecosystems.

The bounty includes tracks for various categories, such as Social, Gaming, Developer Tooling, DeFi, and Open sections, welcoming developers from diverse backgrounds. Successful applicants will be required to provide a link to their GitHub repository. To support potential participants, Arbitrum has launched a dedicated Discord channel for assistance.

What Is Arbitrum?

It is a Layer 2 scaling solution that aims to improve the scalability and efficiency of the Ethereum network through the use of rollup technology. This method enhances transaction throughput and lowers costs while preserving Ethereum’s security features. The Arbitrum ecosystem includes various Layer 2 scaling solutions, with two active blockchains: Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova.

Arbitrum One serves as a general-purpose optimistic rollup, enabling users to deploy decentralized applications and smart contracts without permission. Arbitrum Nova, also an optimistic rollup, allows for permissionless deployment but specifically targets gaming and social applications.

Recently, the platform has successfully upgraded to ArbOS 32 across its Arbitrum One, Nova, and Sepolia networks.

