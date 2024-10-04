en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
October 04, 2024

Arbitrum’s New ‘Builders Bounty Challenge’ Campaign Offers $10,000 For DApp Creators

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 04, 2024 at 12:03 pm Updated: October 04, 2024 at 12:03 pm
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 04, 2024 at 12:03 pm

In Brief

Arbitrum launched the “Builders Bounty Challenge” encouraging developers to create new dApps and compete for a share of a $10,000 grant pool.

Arbitrum’s New 'Builders Bounty Challenge' Campaign Offers $10,000 For DApp Creators

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum announced the launch of the Arbitrum Builders Bounty Challenge, aimed at developers, particularly those in Southeast Asia. This initiative encourages the creation of innovative decentralized applications (dApps) on the Arbitrum platform, with participants competing for a share of a $10,000 grant pool. The campaign is currently in progress and is scheduled to end on November 4th.

This bounty is part of a broader effort to showcase and nurture the talents of developers in the region, especially as the community prepares for the DevCon 2024 conference, according to the announcement. However, while the initiative primarily focuses on Southeast Asian developers, it is open to participants from around the world.

The competition invites builders to enhance their skills by building a dApp on Arbitrum. Winners will not only receive grants but also the opportunity to showcase their dApps at a prominent developer conference for Ethereum. Additionally, participants can network with other developers and industry leaders, which may lead to future opportunities within the Arbitrum and Ethereum ecosystems.

The bounty includes tracks for various categories, such as Social, Gaming, Developer Tooling, DeFi, and Open sections, welcoming developers from diverse backgrounds. Successful applicants will be required to provide a link to their GitHub repository. To support potential participants, Arbitrum has launched a dedicated Discord channel for assistance.

What Is Arbitrum?

It is a Layer 2 scaling solution that aims to improve the scalability and efficiency of the Ethereum network through the use of rollup technology. This method enhances transaction throughput and lowers costs while preserving Ethereum’s security features. The Arbitrum ecosystem includes various Layer 2 scaling solutions, with two active blockchains: Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova.

Arbitrum One serves as a general-purpose optimistic rollup, enabling users to deploy decentralized applications and smart contracts without permission. Arbitrum Nova, also an optimistic rollup, allows for permissionless deployment but specifically targets gaming and social applications.

Recently, the platform has successfully upgraded to ArbOS 32 across its Arbitrum One, Nova, and Sepolia networks.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Can Industry Titans Like Apple and Google Keep Up with Agile Startups in the Disruptive Tech Race?

by Victoria d'Este
October 04, 2024

Crypto Weekly Roundup: ETF Growth, Web3 Gaming Partnerships, and Shardeum Testnet Launch

by Victoria d'Este
October 04, 2024

Scallop And Sui Wallet Unveil $10,000 SCA Campaign To Reward Users For Borrowing Assets

by Alisa Davidson
October 04, 2024

Taurus and Chainlink Partner to Solve Security and Data Challenges in the Institutional Tokenized Asset Space

by Victoria d'Este
October 04, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Crypto Weekly Roundup: ETF Growth, Web3 Gaming Partnerships, and Shardeum Testnet Launch

by Victoria d'Este
October 04, 2024

Scallop And Sui Wallet Unveil $10,000 SCA Campaign To Reward Users For Borrowing Assets

by Alisa Davidson
October 04, 2024

Pyth Network Releases Price Feed For EigenLayer’s Token. Now Available Across 75 Blockchains

by Alisa Davidson
October 04, 2024

MANTRA’s New Proposal Suggests Updates To OM Tokenomics Ahead Of Mainnet Launch

by Alisa Davidson
October 04, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Can Industry Titans Like Apple and Google Keep Up with Agile Startups in the Disruptive Tech Race?
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Can Industry Titans Like Apple and Google Keep Up with Agile Startups in the Disruptive Tech Race?
by Victoria d'Este
October 4, 2024
Crypto Weekly Roundup: ETF Growth, Web3 Gaming Partnerships, and Shardeum Testnet Launch
Digest Business Markets Software Technology
Crypto Weekly Roundup: ETF Growth, Web3 Gaming Partnerships, and Shardeum Testnet Launch
by Victoria d'Este
October 4, 2024
Scallop And Sui Wallet Unveil $10,000 SCA Campaign To Reward Users For Borrowing Assets
News Report Technology
Scallop And Sui Wallet Unveil $10,000 SCA Campaign To Reward Users For Borrowing Assets
by Alisa Davidson
October 4, 2024
Taurus and Chainlink Partner to Solve Security and Data Challenges in the Institutional Tokenized Asset Space
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Taurus and Chainlink Partner to Solve Security and Data Challenges in the Institutional Tokenized Asset Space
by Victoria d'Este
October 4, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.