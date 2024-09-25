Arbitrum Completes ArbOS 32 Upgrade, Fixing Security Vulnerabilities

In Brief Arbitrum has completed the upgrade to ArbOS 32 and is urging node operators on Arbitrum One, Nova, and Sepolia to upgrade to Nitro v3.2.0.

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum announced that it has successfully completed the upgrade to ArbOS 32 across its Arbitrum One, Nova, and Sepolia networks.

Arbitrum emphasized that node operators on these networks who have not yet performed the upgrade must now update their nodes to at least Arbitrum Nitro v3.2.0. In contrast, validator nodes are specifically required to upgrade to version v3.2.1 to maintain compatibility.

The latest release includes security fixes activated by the upgrade, with the Arbitrum Security Council planning to carry out an emergency action to implement ArbOS 32 in the coming days. This is why the version upgrade is necessary. To provide ample time for this update, a binary of the release has been made available in advance, with the source code set to be released shortly before the upgrade action takes place.

This upgrade was coordinated with the Security Council, which approved the emergency action to address a mispricing issue within Arbitrum Stylus. This vulnerability had the potential to cause a denial-of-service attack, allowing a malicious contract to crash network nodes and overcharge Stylus contracts for SLOAD operations.

Arbitrum Introduces Nitro V3.2.0

Arbitrum is a Layer 2 scaling solution designed to enhance Ethereum’s scalability and efficiency by using rollup technology. This approach increases transaction throughput and reduces costs while maintaining the security features of the Ethereum network. The Arbitrum ecosystem consists of multiple Layer 2 scaling solutions, including two active blockchains: Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova.

Earlier this week, Arbitrum introduced the Arbitrum Nitro v3.2.0 update, which brings various stability improvements and other adjustments. Notably, this version does not introduce any configuration changes compared to the previous v3.1.2 release.

