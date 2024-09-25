en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 25, 2024

Arbitrum Completes ArbOS 32 Upgrade, Fixing Security Vulnerabilities

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 25, 2024 at 3:52 am Updated: September 25, 2024 at 3:52 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 25, 2024 at 3:52 am

In Brief

Arbitrum has completed the upgrade to ArbOS 32 and is urging node operators on Arbitrum One, Nova, and Sepolia to upgrade to Nitro v3.2.0.

Arbitrum Completes ArbOS 32 Upgrade, Fixing Security Vulnerabilities

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum announced that it has successfully completed the upgrade to ArbOS 32 across its Arbitrum One, Nova, and Sepolia networks.

Arbitrum emphasized that node operators on these networks who have not yet performed the upgrade must now update their nodes to at least Arbitrum Nitro v3.2.0. In contrast, validator nodes are specifically required to upgrade to version v3.2.1 to maintain compatibility.

The latest release includes security fixes activated by the upgrade, with the Arbitrum Security Council planning to carry out an emergency action to implement ArbOS 32 in the coming days. This is why the version upgrade is necessary. To provide ample time for this update, a binary of the release has been made available in advance, with the source code set to be released shortly before the upgrade action takes place.

This upgrade was coordinated with the Security Council, which approved the emergency action to address a mispricing issue within Arbitrum Stylus. This vulnerability had the potential to cause a denial-of-service attack, allowing a malicious contract to crash network nodes and overcharge Stylus contracts for SLOAD operations.

Arbitrum Introduces Nitro V3.2.0

Arbitrum is a Layer 2 scaling solution designed to enhance Ethereum’s scalability and efficiency by using rollup technology. This approach increases transaction throughput and reduces costs while maintaining the security features of the Ethereum network. The Arbitrum ecosystem consists of multiple Layer 2 scaling solutions, including two active blockchains: Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova.

Earlier this week, Arbitrum introduced the Arbitrum Nitro v3.2.0 update, which brings various stability improvements and other adjustments. Notably, this version does not introduce any configuration changes compared to the previous v3.1.2 release.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Mind Network Unveils MindV: Fully Homomorphic Encryption Voting Solution

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2024

Circle Rolls Out ‘Compliance Engine’ To Enable Compliant On-Chain App Development

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2024

Cega Introduces ‘Vault Token Market’, Unlocking Liquidity And Flexibility For Investors

by Alisa Davidson
September 24, 2024

Layer3 Prepares For Expansion To Solana This October

by Alisa Davidson
September 24, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Mind Network Unveils MindV: Fully Homomorphic Encryption Voting Solution

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2024

Circle Rolls Out ‘Compliance Engine’ To Enable Compliant On-Chain App Development

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2024

Cega Introduces ‘Vault Token Market’, Unlocking Liquidity And Flexibility For Investors

by Alisa Davidson
September 24, 2024

Layer3 Prepares For Expansion To Solana This October

by Alisa Davidson
September 24, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Mind Network Unveils MindV: Fully Homomorphic Encryption Voting Solution
News Report Technology
Mind Network Unveils MindV: Fully Homomorphic Encryption Voting Solution
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2024
Circle Rolls Out ‘Compliance Engine’ To Enable Compliant On-Chain App Development
Business News Report Technology
Circle Rolls Out ‘Compliance Engine’ To Enable Compliant On-Chain App Development
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2024
Cega Introduces ‘Vault Token Market’, Unlocking Liquidity And Flexibility For Investors
News Report Technology
Cega Introduces ‘Vault Token Market’, Unlocking Liquidity And Flexibility For Investors
by Alisa Davidson
September 24, 2024
Layer3 Prepares For Expansion To Solana This October
News Report Technology
Layer3 Prepares For Expansion To Solana This October
by Alisa Davidson
September 24, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.