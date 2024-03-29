Arbitrum Foundation Announces Third Phase Of Grants Program, Opens Applications From April 15th

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Arbitrum Foundation will accept applications for the third phase of its Grants Program from April 15th until the conclusion of June.

Arbitrum Foundation, responsible for the growth and support of the Arbitrum (ARB) ecosystem revealed that it will accept applications for the third phase of its Grants Program from April 15th until the conclusion of June. This announcement comes in the wake of the completion of the second phase of the funding initiative on April 3rd.

The Grants Program aims to assist early-stage teams as they embark on their growth journey within the Arbitrum blockchain ecosystem. Its objective is to foster the expansion of the Arbitrum developer and user community, while also attracting top-tier infrastructure providers to enhance the network’s capabilities. This involves extending the reach of Arbitrum technology across diverse industries, use-cases, and project scopes.

In Phase 3, the emphasis will persist on decentralized applications (dApps) but with the introduction of a standardized method for granting awards–a grant tracks. Projects will be categorized into distinct grant tracks based on their stage, growth potential, and type. Each grant track will have defined objectives and an allocated amount, thereby enhancing transparency and equity in the grant allocation process.

The Foundation Grants Program is open to projects involved in, contributing to, or bolstering the Arbitrum ecosystem. However, in the Phase 3 the emphasis will be on dApp projects, including games, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), social platforms, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and DeFi applications.

📢Arbitrum Foundations Grants Program is moving to Phase 3.



What does this mean to grantees?



End of Phase 2: Application form for Phase 2 will close on April 3, 2024.

Start of Phase 3: Fresh applications for Phase 3 will open on April 15, 2024. — Arbitrum (💙,🧡) (@arbitrum) March 29, 2024

Grants Program Rewards Small and Large Teams, Allocates Up to $150,000 in ARB Tokens

The Grants Program provides two types of grants tailored to the specific needs and qualifications of applicant teams.The Growth Grant serves small and medium-sized teams with demonstrated expertise in smart contract development and the creation of Web3 products, who are seeking to deploy their projects on Arbitrum. These grants can reach a maximum value of $50,000.

Additionally, the program offers the Advanced Growth Grant, designed for larger teams with exceptional experience and a track record of success in building Web3 products, aiming to launch their initiatives on Arbitrum. The total amount for these grants can reach up to $150,000.

The majority of approved grants typically range from $10,000.00 to $150,000.00 in ARB tokens.

The applications demonstrating alignment with Arbitrum’s objectives, incorporating growth-oriented milestones and key performance indicators (KPIs), as well as providing clear timeline for mainnet launch, are more likely to be considered favorably for acceptance into the Grant Program.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson