Animoca Brands Opens First Middle East Office And Appoints Omar Elassar As Managing Director

In Brief Animoca Brands has established a presence in Dubai and appointed Omar Elassar as Managing Director for the Middle East and Head of Global Strategic Partnerships.

Game software and venture capital firm, Animoca Brands expanded its operations into the Middle East, establishing a presence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This move comes in response to the increasing demand from Web3 organizations entering the region. To lead this expansion, the company has appointed Omar Elassar as Managing Director for the Middle East and Head of Global Strategic Partnerships.

In his new role, Omar will be responsible for overseeing Animoca Brands’ growth and operations in the Middle East. He will also play a pivotal role in strengthening the company’s presence in the region by advancing innovation, managing strategic direction, and developing partnerships. The new office will serve as a hub for engaging with both local and international partners, aiming to drive business growth and further establish Animoca Brands’ footprint in the Middle East.

Omar Elassar brings eight years of experience in strategic business development within the Web3, technology, and financial sectors. Before joining Animoca Brands, Omar held senior executive positions at leading Web3 protocols, including Polkadot, through Parity Technologies, and Ripple. There, he led efforts in strategic partnerships and investments across various industries, including gaming, music, decentralized social networks, tokenization of real-world assets, and payments. Prior to his Web3 career, Omar worked in corporate and technology strategy, as well as financial advisory roles at firms like Oliver Wyman, Deloitte, and Morgan Stanley. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and an Honours degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Animoca Brands: Advancing Digital Ownership And Open Metaverse Through Web3 Innovation And Strategic Investments

Animoca Brands is focusing on the use of tokenization and blockchain technology to provide digital property rights to consumers. This effort is part of the company’s broader mission to contribute to the development of the open metaverse and harness its network effects.

The company pursues its mission through three main business pillars. First, it operates Web3 businesses aimed at driving blockchain adoption, with projects such as Moca Network, Anichess, The Sandbox, Open Campus, NEOM’s Web3 initiatives, and a regulated stablecoin project in partnership with Standard Chartered and HKT. Second, Animoca Brands offers digital asset advisory services, including tokenomics guidance, liquidity provisioning, and institutional research to support the growth of external Web3 projects. Lastly, the company manages a diverse investment portfolio that includes over 540 companies, with notable industry leaders like Pudgy Penguins, Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Magic Eden, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, YGG, and others.

Recently, Animoca Brands announced a strategic partnership with Soneium, an Ethereum Layer 2 open blockchain developed by Sony. Through this collaboration, Animoca Brands’ flagship platform, Moca Network, which focuses on digital identity infrastructure for the open internet, will play a key role in developing an identity layer on the Soneium.

