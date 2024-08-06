GmAI Integrates Allora’s Forecasting Model To Enhance DApps With Advanced Indicators

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief GmAI announced the integration of the Allora network’s forecasting model as a key plug-in for GM-featured stores.

AI solution gmAI, developed for the Solana ecosystem, announced the integration of the Allora network‘s forecasting model as a key plug-in for GM-featured stores. This integration allows decentralized applications (dApps) to effortlessly connect with the gmAI software development kit (SDK) and utilize the forecasting indicators for future applications.

The Allora Network is an advanced protocol that leverages decentralized AI and machine learning (ML) to generate and deploy predictions within its ecosystem. It provides a structured mechanism for users to access predictions from ML models on-chain and compensates the operators of AI or ML nodes that produce these forecasts. The network bridges the information gap between data owners, data processors, AI or ML predictors, market analysts, and end-users, helping to enable the practical application of these insights.

.@AlloraNetwork 🤝 @gm_dot_aihttps://t.co/ard5gukMTL is excited to integrate the forecasting model from the Allora network, making it a flagship plug-in for GM-featured stores.



Dapps can seamlessly integrate with the https://t.co/ard5gukMTL SDK to utilize the forecasting… pic.twitter.com/2WQX6zsWG3 — gm.ai (@gm_dot_ai) August 6, 2024

GmAI Utilizes AI Models To Offer Builders API And SDK For Integrating AI Into Their DApps

GmAI aims to enhance dApps by enabling a range of functionalities, encompassing executing on-chain transactions, providing insights, and managing complex actions such as yield farming. The goal is to make dApps more accessible and user-friendly.

Furthermore, it leverages pre-trained AI models that continuously process real-time data streams to provide developers with strong APIs and SDKs for easy integration of AI features into their dApps. The platform is structured around three main components—Data, Decentralized Computing, and dApps for AI—each contributing to its overall functionality.

With its extensive knowledge of the Solana ecosystem and thorough understanding of publicly available source codes, gmAI is capable of addressing complex and detailed questions related to Solana, including those about memecoins. It can also execute on-chain swaps based on user commands in a fully trustless and non-custodial manner, as well as carry out a series of on-chain transactions according to predefined objectives.

Recently, the project announced that its GM token will be launched on the Solana blockchain on August 14th. An airdrop for pre-sale participants is scheduled to begin approximately 24 hours before trading starts. The list of centralized and decentralized exchanges, along with launchpads that will list the token, will be gradually revealed in the coming days.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson