en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
January 16, 2025

Alchemist AI’s ‘Machina Foundry’ Goes Live, Supporting Customization Of AI Agent Behavior On X

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 16, 2025 at 10:30 am Updated: January 16, 2025 at 10:11 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 16, 2025 at 10:30 am

In Brief

Alchemist AI has launched “Machina Foundry,” designed to help users build, deploy, and manage AI agents, enabling live data integration, customization of AI agent behavior on X, and testing in a controlled environment.

Alchemist AI's 'Machina Foundry' Goes Live, Supporting Customization Of AI Agent Behavior On X

No-code development platform, Alchemist AI announced the launch of its new platform, Machina Foundry, designed to help users build, deploy, and manage AI agents.

The platform allows for live data integration, enabling users to input real-time data for their AI agent and specify how it should be processed, prioritized, and applied to remain relevant and goal-oriented. Additionally, users can customize the agent’s behavior on the social media platform X, adjusting posting frequency, response logic, and engagement patterns to align with real-time mentions, trending topics, and search queries.

The Machina Foundry also lets users equip their AI agents with tools that enhance functionality, such as setting response intervals or searching for tokens and mentions. Configurations can be dynamically adjusted to meet specific objectives. Users can also test their agents’ behavior in a controlled environment by simulating posts or replies to evaluate performance and refine settings before full deployment. Once satisfied, they can deploy their AI agents by adding liquidity using ALCH tokens, the native currency of Alchemist AI, which powers the entire ecosystem, set an initial development budget, and link the AI agent to X for live operation.

Alchemist AI emphasized that Machina Foundry is an independent marketplace where tokens launched through the platform’s Foundry are not directly affiliated with Alchemist AI. The platform is currently in its Beta phase, with updates and new features, including expanded agent capabilities, expected in the near future.

Alchemist AI Unveils Plans To Enhance AI Capabilities And Launch ‘Pro Mode’ For Developers 

Alchemist AI is a no-code development platform that allows users to transform natural language into functional applications. Built on the Solana blockchain, it integrates AI-driven development with a blockchain-based marketplace, enabling users to create and monetize applications without requiring technical skills.

As outlined in its roadmap, the project envisions high potential for advancing the capabilities of its AI. While it currently excels at generating applications based on simple user prompts, its ability to handle more sophisticated projects remains limited. The goal is to evolve the platform into a comprehensive tool capable of developing increasingly complex applications, all while keeping the process accessible to those with minimal technical expertise.

One of the primary challenges for Alchemist AI is allowing the AI to generate advanced applications from basic inputs while also managing the technical complexities of more intricate projects. To address this, the platform plans to introduce “Pro Mode.” This upcoming feature will serve users with some technical background, providing them with the tools to create more complex applications that go beyond the capabilities of the current system.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

How the Best AI Agents Competitions Are Shaping the Future of Technology

by Victoria d'Este
January 16, 2025

Aurora Labs Introduces Aurora Cloud Console For Effortless Custom Blockchain Creation

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2025

The Best AI Agents in 2025: Redefining How We Work, Learn, and Live 

by Victoria d'Este
January 16, 2025

From Money Laundering to Crypto Innovation, Huione’s Controversial Past Meets Its Ambitious Future in the World of Stablecoins

by Victoria d'Este
January 16, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Aurora Labs Introduces Aurora Cloud Console For Effortless Custom Blockchain Creation

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2025

BNB Chain Kicks Off ‘AI Agent Competition’ To Explore Innovative AI Projects

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2025

Orbit Launches AI Agent For Tracking AIXBT Analytics And Executing Trades Instantly

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2025

Glassnode: BTC Undergoes Correction But Holds Key Support Levels, Maintaining Strong Market Structure

by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
How the Best AI Agents Competitions Are Shaping the Future of Technology
Opinion Top Lists Markets Software Technology
How the Best AI Agents Competitions Are Shaping the Future of Technology
by Victoria d'Este
January 16, 2025
Aurora Labs Introduces Aurora Cloud Console For Effortless Custom Blockchain Creation
Business News Report Technology
Aurora Labs Introduces Aurora Cloud Console For Effortless Custom Blockchain Creation
by Alisa Davidson
January 16, 2025
The Best AI Agents in 2025: Redefining How We Work, Learn, and Live 
Opinion Top Lists Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
The Best AI Agents in 2025: Redefining How We Work, Learn, and Live 
by Victoria d'Este
January 16, 2025
From Money Laundering to Crypto Innovation, Huione’s Controversial Past Meets Its Ambitious Future in the World of Stablecoins
Opinion Business Markets Technology
From Money Laundering to Crypto Innovation, Huione’s Controversial Past Meets Its Ambitious Future in the World of Stablecoins
by Victoria d'Este
January 16, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.