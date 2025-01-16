Alchemist AI’s ‘Machina Foundry’ Goes Live, Supporting Customization Of AI Agent Behavior On X

In Brief Alchemist AI has launched “Machina Foundry,” designed to help users build, deploy, and manage AI agents, enabling live data integration, customization of AI agent behavior on X, and testing in a controlled environment.

No-code development platform, Alchemist AI announced the launch of its new platform, Machina Foundry, designed to help users build, deploy, and manage AI agents.

The platform allows for live data integration, enabling users to input real-time data for their AI agent and specify how it should be processed, prioritized, and applied to remain relevant and goal-oriented. Additionally, users can customize the agent’s behavior on the social media platform X, adjusting posting frequency, response logic, and engagement patterns to align with real-time mentions, trending topics, and search queries.

The Machina Foundry also lets users equip their AI agents with tools that enhance functionality, such as setting response intervals or searching for tokens and mentions. Configurations can be dynamically adjusted to meet specific objectives. Users can also test their agents’ behavior in a controlled environment by simulating posts or replies to evaluate performance and refine settings before full deployment. Once satisfied, they can deploy their AI agents by adding liquidity using ALCH tokens, the native currency of Alchemist AI, which powers the entire ecosystem, set an initial development budget, and link the AI agent to X for live operation.

Machina Foundry is LIVE! 🚨



The wait is over—welcome to Machina Foundry, Alchemist AI’s platform for building, deploying, and managing AI agents.



Step into Machina Foundry

Live Data Integration:

Input live data for your agent, specifying how it should be parsed, prioritized,… pic.twitter.com/Y91YyDszdq — ALCHEMIST AI 🔮 (@alchemistAIapp) January 16, 2025

Alchemist AI emphasized that Machina Foundry is an independent marketplace where tokens launched through the platform’s Foundry are not directly affiliated with Alchemist AI. The platform is currently in its Beta phase, with updates and new features, including expanded agent capabilities, expected in the near future.

Alchemist AI Unveils Plans To Enhance AI Capabilities And Launch ‘Pro Mode’ For Developers

Alchemist AI is a no-code development platform that allows users to transform natural language into functional applications. Built on the Solana blockchain, it integrates AI-driven development with a blockchain-based marketplace, enabling users to create and monetize applications without requiring technical skills.

As outlined in its roadmap, the project envisions high potential for advancing the capabilities of its AI. While it currently excels at generating applications based on simple user prompts, its ability to handle more sophisticated projects remains limited. The goal is to evolve the platform into a comprehensive tool capable of developing increasingly complex applications, all while keeping the process accessible to those with minimal technical expertise.

One of the primary challenges for Alchemist AI is allowing the AI to generate advanced applications from basic inputs while also managing the technical complexities of more intricate projects. To address this, the platform plans to introduce “Pro Mode.” This upcoming feature will serve users with some technical background, providing them with the tools to create more complex applications that go beyond the capabilities of the current system.

