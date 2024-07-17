Aethir Announces $50M Community Rewards Program. Io.net Token Swap Agreement Suspended

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aethir announced the launch of its $50 million Community Bonus Rewards program to incentivize loyal and active community members.

Decentralized cloud computing platform Aethir (ATH) announced the launch of its $50 million Community Bonus Rewards program to incentivize loyal and active community members.

Following unsuccessful negotiations for a token swap with Io.net, Aethir has opted to allocate the funds intended for the exchange as community rewards for users. However, Aethir highlighted that it will continue its partnership with Io.net to provide enterprise GPUs.

The Community Bonus Rewards program aims to distribute $20 million worth of ATH tokens to holders of checker licenses, with a specific ATH bonus allocated for each checker node license. Bonuses will be awarded to users who have staked their assets since the Token Generation Event (TGE) and continue to stake before July 23rd. Participants taking a minimum of 2,500 ATH per license for one year will receive daily bonuses determined by the duration and amount of staked ATH.

Snapshots are taken daily starting from the listing day on June 12th, with the last snapshot scheduled for July 23rd. This provides node holders with an opportunity to stake and qualify for the bonus reward.

In addition, the program will allocate $30 million worth of ATH tokens as a bonus for the AI staking pool. These tokens will be added to the AI Pool (ATH – AI) of the Aethir staking program, originally earmarked for Io.net tokens, and will be distributed to stakers over the coming six months. This token bonus aims to increase rewards for participants staking in the AI pool, encouraging greater engagement and bolstering the advancement of AI-powered applications across the Aethir network.

Aethir's $50 Million Community Bonus Rewards Program 💰



Aethir Community, we have an exciting update for you! The IOnet token swap has been called off (reason below), and instead, Aethir Foundation is announcing a $50 Million Community Bonus Rewards program.



The brief… pic.twitter.com/7h2wA5JjiT — Aethir (@AethirCloud) July 17, 2024

Aethir Prepares For Mainnet Launch In Q4, 2024

It operates as a cloud computing infrastructure platform that transforms the ownership, distribution, and utilization of enterprise-grade GPUs. The platform focuses on maximizing GPU resources tailored for compute-intensive sectors like AI, machine learning, and cloud gaming.

Through its decentralized cloud infrastructure, Aethir aims to enable global scalability for AI and gaming initiatives, boasting an inventory of nearly two thousand NVIDIA H100s and over 40,000 other high-performance GPUs. Furthermore, Aethir partners with diverse AI and gaming projects, leveraging its infrastructure to bolster their technological advancements.

Recently, Aethir disclosed its forthcoming mainnet launch plans, targeting deployment in the fourth quarter of this year, marking the project’s final stages before it goes live.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson