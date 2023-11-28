Abu Dhabi Launches AI Company AI71 to Rival Global Tech Giants

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) has officially unveiled AI71 – an artificial intelligence company.

Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) officially unveiled AI71 – an artificial intelligence company. AI71 is being seen as a step towards bolstering Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for emerging technologies.

The announcement was made during an exclusive launch event held in the emirate, where Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, formally introduced the venture.

Established in 2020, by former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, ATRC was set up as an independent authority to accelerate innovation and discovery and establish the necessary controls and standards to help support, finance and undertake R&D contracts.

VentureOne, the technology commercialization arm of ATRC, played an important role in the formation of AI71, and the move underlines country’s commitment to competing with leading AI labs globally, including the likes of OpenAI.

According to the announcement, the company is set to specialize in marketing and supporting the Falcon large language model (LLM). It will work around democratizing access to AI, with a particular focus on key economic verticals.

In its initial phase, the company will be rolling out AI71 LLMs for the medical, legal, education, and government sectors. Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of the council, emphasized that more sectors would follow suit soon.

The new AI entity not only targets local partnerships but is also plans to forge alliances on a global scale. Key local entities such as the office of Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, have already signed agreements with AI71.

Additionally, partnerships with global majors including Amazon Web Services, PwC, World Wide Technology, CNTXT and Google Cloud, are poised to propel AI71 onto the global stage.

Al Bannai outlined the significance of AI71 in driving the digital economy and fostering AI use across diverse sectors.

“We will not be shy in our objectives, we will not be humble in our goals. We are determined to be a key player in shaping where AI is going globally. AI71 will play a pivotal role in this journey,” he stated during the launch event.

The models developed by AI71 would ensure the privacy and security of user data, with control firmly in the hands of the clients, he added.

UAE’s Push Towards Generative AI

The UAE has been at the forefront of generative AI innovations, with TII previously launching the Falcon flagship LLM and Noor, the world’s largest Arabic natural language model.

The country’s strides have been further highlighted with the recent launch of Jais, an open-source bilingual Arabic-English model developed by G42’s unit Inception, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Cerebras Systems.

As generative AI gains traction globally, the Middle East is anticipated to reap significant economic benefits.

A recent report by PwC estimates that Gulf countries could see around $23.5 billion in economic benefits by 2030 through investments in generative AI.

AI71’s commitment to user data privacy and security is a notable aspect of its strategy. In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI technology, AI71’s entry is a crucial development for Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE, propelling the region further into the forefront of the global AI race.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv