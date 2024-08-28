en en
News Report Technology
August 28, 2024

Aave Detects Malicious AAVE Transactions, Possible Exploit Of Protocol’s Peripheral Contracts

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 28, 2024 at 9:00 am Updated: August 28, 2024 at 9:00 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 28, 2024 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Cyvers Alerts reported that its system detected suspicious transactions today involving AAVE token across various blockchains.

Platform that provides real-time security notifications, Cyvers Alerts reported that its system detected suspicious transactions today involving AAVE, the native token of the Aave protocol used for lending and borrowing assets, across various blockchains.

Transactions were identified on peripheral Aave protocol contracts that appeared as a possible exploit. However, these transactions do not affect the core protocol or user funds. According to Cyvers Alerts, the issue was related to residual “dust” from previous transactions and had no impact on other users.

As a result, Aave Labs has temporarily disabled the affected features as a precautionary measure.

BGD Labs, a Web3 development initiative contributing to Aave, further confirmed that none of the core smart contracts related to Aave’s pool dynamics were impacted or associated with these transactions. It also noted that the affected smart contracts only interact with the user and the contract itself, meaning any potential exploit could not affect other users.

It was also noted that the extracted assets appear to be “dust,” which are small leftover amounts remaining on the contract after a successful exchange. While the contract has slippage protections, it does not include a feature for complete dust removal. Over time, dust has accumulated due to numerous transactions. No user funds were extracted in these transactions, and all user funds remain secure within Aave, BGD Labs highlighted. 

AAVE Token Experiences Price Drop

The Aave Protocol operates as a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity platform, allowing users to participate as suppliers, borrowers, or liquidators. Its AAVE token is a fundamental component of the protocol, functioning as a governance token that grants holders a role in the protocol’s future development and provides financial incentives.

At the time of writing, AAVE is trading at $127.70, reflecting a decrease of over 7.27% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

