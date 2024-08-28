Aave Detects Malicious AAVE Transactions, Possible Exploit Of Protocol’s Peripheral Contracts

In Brief Cyvers Alerts reported that its system detected suspicious transactions today involving AAVE token across various blockchains.

Platform that provides real-time security notifications, Cyvers Alerts reported that its system detected suspicious transactions today involving AAVE, the native token of the Aave protocol used for lending and borrowing assets, across various blockchains.

Transactions were identified on peripheral Aave protocol contracts that appeared as a possible exploit. However, these transactions do not affect the core protocol or user funds. According to Cyvers Alerts, the issue was related to residual “dust” from previous transactions and had no impact on other users.

As a result, Aave Labs has temporarily disabled the affected features as a precautionary measure.

BGD Labs, a Web3 development initiative contributing to Aave, further confirmed that none of the core smart contracts related to Aave’s pool dynamics were impacted or associated with these transactions. It also noted that the affected smart contracts only interact with the user and the contract itself, meaning any potential exploit could not affect other users.

It was also noted that the extracted assets appear to be “dust,” which are small leftover amounts remaining on the contract after a successful exchange. While the contract has slippage protections, it does not include a feature for complete dust removal. Over time, dust has accumulated due to numerous transactions. No user funds were extracted in these transactions, and all user funds remain secure within Aave, BGD Labs highlighted.

AAVE Token Experiences Price Drop

The Aave Protocol operates as a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity platform, allowing users to participate as suppliers, borrowers, or liquidators. Its AAVE token is a fundamental component of the protocol, functioning as a governance token that grants holders a role in the protocol’s future development and provides financial incentives.

At the time of writing, AAVE is trading at $127.70, reflecting a decrease of over 7.27% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

