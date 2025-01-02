4EVERLAND Launches 4EVER Token Staking In 4EVERBoost, Empowering Users To Maximize Earnings

In Brief 4EVERLAND has announced its support for 4EVER staking within the 4EVERBoost campaign, providing token holders with an opportunity to boost their earnings.

Web3 cloud computing platform 4EVERLAND announced its support for 4EVER staking within the 4EVERBoost campaign, offering 4EVER token holders an opportunity to easily increase their earnings.

4EVERBoost is a campaign designed to let users engage in a points-farming experience, where they can maximize rewards through interactions with Storage, Computing, and Network nodes.

Staking 4EVER tokens in 4EVERBoost is a straightforward process, which involves a few simple steps: Choosing the preferred platform, which can be either the Webpage or the TG MiniApp, logging in to 4EVERLAND account, clicking the ‘Staking’ button, and following the instructions. 4EVERLAND will take random snapshots of users’ 4EVER balances in their wallets, with each 4EVER token contributing 0.002% to the staking yield.

Additionally, users can earn extra rewards by using the Mystery Code feature for 4EVER Staking in 4EVERBoost.

In order to access the boost, users can press and hold the ‘Crystal Ball’ icon on the event homepage to reveal the Mystery Code input box. They will then need to enter the limited-time code “$4EVER Staking Opens.” After entering the code, a pop-up will display the rewards won and their validity period. If the code is invalid or has already been redeemed, a prompt will notify the user. Once confirmed, the rewards will take effect immediately. Users can track their Boost Rate in the top right corner to monitor their progress. A total of 50 boosts are available.

What Is 4EVER Token?

4EVERLAND is a Web3 cloud computing platform that combines storage, networking, and computational capabilities. Positioned within the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) and AI sectors, it seeks to support developers by enabling an easy transition from Web2 to Web3.

The platform operates using a dual-token economic system: 4EVER, the governance token, and LAND, which serves as the resource-accounting token for the network. As the primary governance and utility token, 4EVER is integral to the ecosystem, supporting various use cases such as resource payments, value capture, and decentralized governance. It is also central to the platform’s long-term sustainability. Its key functions and benefits include node staking and rewards, value capture and buyback mechanism, payment options, and ecosystem governance.

Recently, 4EVERLAND has outlined a roadmap for 2025 aiming to further strengthen its infrastructure and foster the growth of the Web3 ecosystem. The project plans to achieve milestones by improving its platform and reinforcing its community-driven approach in the coming year.

