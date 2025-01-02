en en
Technology
January 02, 2025

4EVERLAND Launches 4EVER Token Staking In 4EVERBoost, Empowering Users To Maximize Earnings 

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 02, 2025
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 02, 2025 at 4:02 am

In Brief

4EVERLAND has announced its support for 4EVER staking within the 4EVERBoost campaign, providing token holders with an opportunity to boost their earnings.

4EVERLAND Launches 4EVER Token Staking In 4EVERBoost Campaign, Empowering Users To Maximize Earnings 

Web3 cloud computing platform 4EVERLAND announced its support for 4EVER staking within the 4EVERBoost campaign, offering 4EVER token holders an opportunity to easily increase their earnings.

4EVERBoost is a campaign designed to let users engage in a points-farming experience, where they can maximize rewards through interactions with Storage, Computing, and Network nodes.

Staking 4EVER tokens in 4EVERBoost is a straightforward process, which involves a few simple steps: Choosing the preferred platform, which can be either the Webpage or the TG MiniApp, logging in to 4EVERLAND account, clicking the ‘Staking’ button, and following the instructions. 4EVERLAND will take random snapshots of users’ 4EVER balances in their wallets, with each 4EVER token contributing 0.002% to the staking yield.

Additionally, users can earn extra rewards by using the Mystery Code feature for 4EVER Staking in 4EVERBoost. 

In order to access the boost, users can press and hold the ‘Crystal Ball’ icon on the event homepage to reveal the Mystery Code input box. They will then need to enter the limited-time code “$4EVER Staking Opens.” After entering the code, a pop-up will display the rewards won and their validity period. If the code is invalid or has already been redeemed, a prompt will notify the user. Once confirmed, the rewards will take effect immediately. Users can track their Boost Rate in the top right corner to monitor their progress. A total of 50 boosts are available.

What Is 4EVER Token? 

4EVERLAND is a Web3 cloud computing platform that combines storage, networking, and computational capabilities. Positioned within the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) and AI sectors, it seeks to support developers by enabling an easy transition from Web2 to Web3. 

The platform operates using a dual-token economic system: 4EVER, the governance token, and LAND, which serves as the resource-accounting token for the network. As the primary governance and utility token, 4EVER is integral to the ecosystem, supporting various use cases such as resource payments, value capture, and decentralized governance. It is also central to the platform’s long-term sustainability. Its key functions and benefits include node staking and rewards, value capture and buyback mechanism, payment options, and ecosystem governance.

Recently, 4EVERLAND has outlined a roadmap for 2025 aiming to further strengthen its infrastructure and foster the growth of the Web3 ecosystem. The project plans to achieve milestones by improving its platform and reinforcing its community-driven approach in the coming year.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

