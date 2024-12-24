4EVERLAND Reveals 2025 Roadmap, Driving Innovation In Web3 Computing

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief 4EVERLAND unveiled its 2025 roadmap, planning to introduce the 4EVERBoost Aggregator, expanded AI services, a decentralized community-driven network, and a DAO to support the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

Web3 cloud computing platform 4EVERLAND unveiled its roadmap for 2025, setting ambitious goals to advance its infrastructure and support the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

In 2025, 4EVERLAND aims to reach new milestones by enhancing its platform and reinforcing its community-driven approach.

In the first quarter, the platform plans to launch the 4EVERBoost Aggregator and form Scaling Ecosystem Partnerships. The 4EVERBoost Aggregator will serve as a comprehensive decentralized application (dApp) launch platform designed specifically for Web3 developers. This tool will streamline the deployment process, enabling developers to quickly launch their applications, optimize workflows, and engage their audience with minimal effort. The company also plans to strengthen collaborations with key Web3 players, including zkSync, Arbitrum, and Optimism, to improve protocol interoperability, enhance the developer experience, and attract more projects to the 4EVERLAND ecosystem.

Looking to the second quarter, 4EVERLAND will focus on expanding into the AI space. The introduction of a decentralized AI model marketplace will provide developers with access to diverse AI computing resources, simplifying the deployment of large-scale AI models. Additionally, the company will introduce enhanced AI services, including an AI Worker, to streamline model discovery and usage, further reducing technical barriers and making advanced AI technology more accessible to developers.

4EVERLAND To Open 4EVER Network To Community And Form 4EVER DAO In Second Half Of 2025

In the third quarter, 4EVERLAND will open the platform to the community by launching the decentralized 4EVER Node Network. This will allow community members to contribute their idle resources, such as storage, compute power, and bandwidth, to the network. This decentralized model is expected to strengthen the infrastructure, improve resource distribution, and expand global coverage. By involving users in the process, the goal is to enhance scalability, reliability, and the overall sustainability of the ecosystem.

In the fourth quarter, 4EVERLAND plans to implement decentralized governance by introducing a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) model. Token holders will be given the opportunity to participate in key decision-making processes through voting and other mechanisms. This initiative aims to increase platform transparency, foster community involvement, and reinforce the decentralized structure of the ecosystem. By establishing a reliable DAO framework, 4EVERLAND seeks to ensure long-term growth and create a more inclusive governance model for the future.

4EVERLAND is a Web3 cloud computing platform that combines storage, computing, and network capabilities. Its goal is to facilitate a seamless transition for users from Web2 to Web3, positioning itself as an essential infrastructure for millions of Web3 developers and applications.

Recently, 4EVERLAND introduced the tokenomics of its native token, 4EVER, designed to promote long-term stability while supporting growth opportunities. The platform aims for the token to become a pivotal element in the development of a decentralized internet, allowing developers, users, and community members to collaboratively create a sustainable and scalable Web3 ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson